A hospitality worker has sparked a debate after revealing that she dyed her hair blue in order to stop her boss from blaming her for customers finding hair in their food.

In a viral Reddit post shared to the popular forum r/pettyrevenge, Reddit user u/throwaway7261518993 explained how their boss had immediately blamed them for getting hair in customers’ food. In retaliation, the worker dyed their brown hair blue to avoid blame.

“I used to work for a sandwich shop,” the Reddit post began. “All the other employees there were Indian women with very long black hair. Mine was sort of similar I suppose? Medium length and brown. But every time a customer would complain about a long black hair in the food, my boss would immediately blame me without any hesitation or investigation, despite the fact that I was the only person who wore my hair up and netted.”

“So one day I dyed my hair blue with the sole purpose of not being blamed for black hair being in the food,” they continued. “You guessed it, it happened. And how huffy and annoyed my boss got when I said it couldn’t be my hair because mine is blue, was beyond amusing”.

Since it was posted earlier this month, the Reddit post has received more than 44,000 interactions and over 1,000 comments. Now, many Redditors have shared similar experiences working in the restaurant industry, as some people debate how often customers lie about finding hair in their food.

“Yup, I got blamed for this. I had short brown hair. I worked with guys who had looong hair. So I dyed mine red,” commented u/MissMurderpants. “Nope chef. Mines red.”

“I saw a similar situation, a lady wanted free lunch so she said there was hair in her food,” said u/SquidlyMan150. “The manager made a big show of calling all the staff out, they were all bald!”

“I called my bright pink hair my ‘food safety hair,’” joked u/Kintsugi-skunk.

One user claimed a customer went to the counter and showed a long blonde hair in her food, demanding a refund. “Only two people on staff at the time were myself and one coworker..both with short dark hair,” wrote u/Modifiedpoutine. “Wanna guess who did have long blonde hair? The customer.”