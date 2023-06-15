Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin have officially announced their engagement, after five years of dating.

The pair shared the big news in a new interview with V Magazine, which featured a wedding-themed photo shoot of the couple. The headline of their interview read: “Sprouses To Be With Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse.”

During the joint interview with Sprouse’s twin brother, Cole Sprouse, the After We Collided star spoke about keeping his relationship private, before revealing when the proposal actually took place.

“There’s a lot of demand from the general public for full transparency. Which is funny to me because no relationship is fully transparent,” he said. “This article, particularly, is timed up to the release of our engagement announcement, right? But we got engaged now, how many months ago?”

Palvin chimed in to confirm and said: “We got engaged in September.”

The 30-year-old then added that, while he and his partner didn’t “need to be fully transparent with the public” about the engagement, they still wanted to announce the milestone in their own way.

“What we wanted to do with Stephen and the V team is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public,” he said. “We’re playing with the idea of perception.”

The 29-year-old supermodel agreed with her fiancé while criticising someone who’d allegedly leaked the news of her engagement. However, she still said that she was grateful to be announcing the engagement on their “time”.

“We just want to do it on our time,” she said. “When some people leaked the information that we got engaged, our PR team was like: ‘Hey, so you guys should do maybe a post about it or talk to this magazine or talk to that magazine…’ That really annoyed me because I knew we were building this story up. So, I’m very happy that we ended up doing it our way.”

While Palvin didn’t name the individual who broke the news, Entertainment Tonight first reported in March 2023 that she and Sprouse were engaged. They had also sparked engagement rumours earlier in the month, as Palvin had been seen wearing a ring on her ring finger while attending the Mammoth Film Festival.

The pair also took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate the news, with Palvin posting a video from the couple’s photo shoot for V Magazine. In the clip, she is wearing a white gown and veil and standing in front of a wedding cake, while Sprouse posed next to her in a tuxedo.

“With the power invested in V I am a Sprouse to be,” she wrote in the caption, along with a bride emoji.

Meanwhile, Sprouse shared a different video on Instagram of the photo shoot, where he and his partner posed in a blue bouncy house. The actor wore a black and white polka dot shirt, black shorts, and white bow around his neck, while Palvin posed in a black hat, bralette, skirt, and gloves. He also wrote “Sprouse’s to be” in his caption.

While Sprouse and Palvin met more than five years ago, some time passed before they started dating. During the interview with V Magazine, Palvin said that, after a “short interaction” at an event, she “ghosted” Sprouse for six months.

The Disney Channel alum said that when Palvin contacted him again, they discovered a coincidence about their separate career plans.

“She was like: ‘Hey, I’m in New York, do you want to hang out?’ I was like: ‘Look, you picked the worst possible time, Barbara, because I’m going to be in China for six months,’” he recalled. “She told me in return: ‘No, actually, I don’t think it’s the worst time because I’m going to have a campaign out there in about two months.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, the pair confirmed that they’re going to be getting married in Hungary, which is where Palvin was born. When asked how they felt about tying the knot, Sprouse said that he wasn’t nervous about getting married, but had some concerns about the wedding itself.

“I think the definition of marriage is very different for our generation than what it meant for the previous one,” he explained. “For me, at least, marriage is a promise of kind of loving you endlessly, and being your partner. I’m nervous about the event. Frankly, it’s about the first dance. I’m nervous about a choreographed dance.”

According to Palvin, she wasn’t nervous about getting married either, but she said she was “stressed” about the engagement.

“I mean, a man has time to prepare for the proposal - Dylan kept the ring for seven months before he asked the question -but for me, it was right then and there,” she explained. “I knew since we started dating that. I want to marry him, but it’s a big decision.”