Easter supermarket opening times for Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Asda, Aldi, Lidl, Co-op and Waitrose
Everything you need to know about when you can shop for food this weekend
Easter weekend has arrived, which means Britons everywhere will want to fill their fridges for the days ahead.
This year, Easter falls later than most years with Good Friday on 15 April, Easter Sunday on 17 April and Easter Monday on 18 April.
Here’s everything you need to know about when supermarkets are open and closed over the next few days.
Tesco
- Good Friday – 6am - 10pm
- Saturday – 6am – midnight
- Easter Sunday – closed
- Easter Monday – 8am – 6pm
Times may vary depending on your local store. Check the Tesco store locator to see opening hours for your local.
Sainsbury’s
- Good Friday – 7am – 10pm
- Saturday – 7am - 10pm
- Easter Sunday – closed
- Easter Monday – 8am – 8pm
Times may vary depending on your local store. Check the Sainsbury’s store locator to see opening hours for your local.
Morrisons
- Good Friday – 7am – 10pm
- Saturday – 7am – 10pm
- Easter Sunday – closed
- Easter Monday – 7am – 8pm
Times may vary depending on your local store. Check the Morrisons store locator to see opening hours for your local.
Asda
- Good Friday – 6am – midnight
- Saturday – 6am – 9pm
- Easter Sunday – closed
- Easter Monday – 6am – 8pm
Aldi
- Good Friday – 8am – 10pm
- Saturday – 8am – 10pm
- Easter Sunday – closed
- Easter Monday – 8am – 8pm
Lidl
- Good Friday – 8am - 10pm
- Saturday – 8am - 10pm
- Easter Sunday – closed
- Easter Monday – 8am – 10pm
Waitrose
- Good Friday – 8am – 8pm
- Saturday – 8am - 9pm
- Easter Sunday – closed
- Easter Monday – 8am – 8pm
Co-op
- Good Friday – 6am – 10pm
- Saturday – 6am - 10pm
- Easter Sunday – closed
- Easter Monday – 6am – 10pm
Now you know, you can ensure you stock up in time for the holiday ahead.
