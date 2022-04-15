Easter weekend has arrived, which means Britons everywhere will want to fill their fridges for the days ahead.

This year, Easter falls later than most years with Good Friday on 15 April, Easter Sunday on 17 April and Easter Monday on 18 April.

Here’s everything you need to know about when supermarkets are open and closed over the next few days.

Tesco

Good Friday – 6am - 10pm

Saturday – 6am – midnight

Easter Sunday – closed

Easter Monday – 8am – 6pm

Times may vary depending on your local store. Check the Tesco store locator to see opening hours for your local.

Sainsbury’s

Good Friday – 7am – 10pm

Saturday – 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday – closed

Easter Monday – 8am – 8pm

Times may vary depending on your local store. Check the Sainsbury’s store locator to see opening hours for your local.

Morrisons

Good Friday – 7am – 10pm

Saturday – 7am – 10pm

Easter Sunday – closed

Easter Monday – 7am – 8pm

Times may vary depending on your local store. Check the Morrisons store locator to see opening hours for your local.

Asda

Good Friday – 6am – midnight

Saturday – 6am – 9pm

Easter Sunday – closed

Easter Monday – 6am – 8pm

Aldi

Good Friday – 8am – 10pm

Saturday – 8am – 10pm

Easter Sunday – closed

Easter Monday – 8am – 8pm

Lidl

Good Friday – 8am - 10pm

Saturday – 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday – closed

Easter Monday – 8am – 10pm

Waitrose

Good Friday – 8am – 8pm

Saturday – 8am - 9pm

Easter Sunday – closed

Easter Monday – 8am – 8pm

Co-op

Good Friday – 6am – 10pm

Saturday – 6am - 10pm

Easter Sunday – closed

Easter Monday – 6am – 10pm

Now you know, you can ensure you stock up in time for the holiday ahead.