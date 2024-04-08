What to expect from the 2024 total solar eclipse, according to an astrologer

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

On 8 April, there will be a total eclipse of the sun crossing over the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

In addition to ensuring they have the proper glasses to see the phenomenon, people are wondering what they can expect from an astrological perspective.

Over the years, many cultures have come up with various theories for what an eclipse meant, such as a disruption of natural order, or a bad omen. For example, in ancient China, it was a commonly held belief that solar eclipses occurred when a celestial dragon attacked and devoured the sun. To frighten away the dragon and save the sun, people would bang drums and make loud noises during an eclipse. Since the sun always returned after the ruckus-making, it is easy to see how the tradition was perpetuated.

In astrology, eclipses are considered important and consequential celestial events, and are often seen as catalysts for change. According to astrologers, they can instigate or enhance major changes, disruptions or turning points in people’s lives as well as in world events. Astrologers believe eclipses are significantly more impactful and create more amplified energy than other celestial events such as full moons or new moons. Eclipses are considered to bring elevated drama and intensity creating far-reaching effects.

Astrology is a type of divination where specific events are predicted through the alignment of the stars, sun, moon, and planets. The belief is that people will use their understandings of space to both predict and affect the destinies of individuals, groups, and nations. Though often regarded as a science throughout its history, astrology is widely considered today to be against and not compatible with the findings and theories of modern Western science.

Specifically at the time of the eclipse, there will be a new moon, which is the phase of the moon’s cycle when it is completely dark. Because of the moon phase, this eclipse especially is a time for reflection, according to journalist and astrologer, Maressa Brown.

“I always say it’s like you get a blank canvas to kind of create or envision the future that you want to begin to create over the next two weeks to six months, which is the cycle of the new moon,” Brown told The Independent.

“Eclipses, again, amplify that theme, and a big rule of thumb astrologically is that whereas with a regular new moon, you might do some kind of ritual, you might light a candle, you might try to work with that energy - you’re not really supposed to work with the energy of an eclipse because it’s just a huge game changing moment.”

The number one rule with the date is to go with the flow as much as possible and to try not to overthink anything that may be happening.

According to astrologers, because the new moon is taking place in Aries, any people with Aries in their birth chart should be mindful during the eclipse in terms of knowing that changes could be coming - and should be accepted.

This also means the themes surrounding the solar eclipse are rooted in Aries, so there might be a need to cultivate independence and reflect on what exactly motivates you to stand up for yourself and keep going, according to Brown. If you are an Aries or any other cardinal signs such as a Cancer, Capricorn, and Libra, Brown added that you are likely to “feel” this eclipse more.

At the same time, on 1 April, the planet Mercury is expected to go retrograde in the sign of Aries. Mercury retrograde is an optical illusion that occurs when the planet Mercury appears to move backwards in the night sky. In reality, the Earth briefly overtakes Mercury in its orbit, creating a visual effect.

Even if Mercury isn’t really moving backwards, astrologers think the period has an effect on earthly life.

Astrologically speaking, retrogrades — which occur in other planets, too — are thought to interfere with the realms that the planet governs. Since Mercury rules communication, information and travel, the retrograde period is said to affect these areas.

The astrological phenomenon fittingly began its period of chaos on April Fools’ Day, allegedly causing miscommunications as well as disruptions for the next two weeks, until 25 April. According to astrologer Chani Nicholas, the effects of this upcoming Mercury retrograde will largely be felt by those with who rush through their day-to-day tasks or are prone to act first and think later.

“When Mercury appears to move backward in the sky, tech and communication glitches ensue,” Nicolas writes. “Occurring in the intrepid sign of Aries, it’s easier than ever to make mistakes when we rush. These tricks, delays, and snafus all pinpoint the areas of our lives that need a system upgrade.”

The astrologer advises that slowing down and embracing stillness can help counteract the chaos of Mercury going retrograde, particularly in light of retrograde occurring in the sign of Aries. Those born under the sign are often characterised as headstrong, impulsive, bold, and prone to wearing their hearts on their sleeves.

Aries natives will likely feel the effects of retrograde strongly, and so will those who have Aries placements in personal planets - planets that are closest to the sun - including Mercury, Venus, and Mars.

With Mercury going retrograde in Aries, Nicholas notes that the first retrograde of the year will mark a series of retrogrades occurring in zodiac signs ruled predominantly by fire.

”This year is teaching us to take stock before we leap,” Nicholas writes. “To interrogate our fiery impulses. To err on the side of reflection rather than reaction. By bringing more discernment to our life’s passions, creations, and spiritual paths, we’ll have more energy for the undertakings that truly fuel our fire. And the wisdom to release what’s merely a cortisol drain.”

According to Brown, all instances of Mercury retrograde happen in a set of series, which means it happens about quarterly or four times per year, and the one taking place before and into the eclipse will be connected to another time the planet was retrograde, specifically October 2023.

“So you might be reflecting on something that happened back then. And for instance, maybe you got some news from an employer or a doctor or some sort of development. And now there’s another next chapter and the story is starting to play out,” she said.

Having these two astrological events taking place at the exact same time may sound a little frightening, as Mercury retrograde has the stereotype of negative connotations, but Brown said it would only make you view the past “more front and centre”.

“But because Mercury’s retrograde we’re all sort of more inclined to look backward instead of looking forward, but that can be helpful, you know, that can help you put changes that are occurring right now into perspective,” Brown explained.

“Like I went through XYZ six months ago, and that was rough. But you know, it ultimately turned into this positive thing.”

However, she reiterated that there are some negative aspects of Mercury retrograde, such as confusion and crossed wires when trying to communicate with others. “Eclipse season is already pretty chaotic,” Brown said. “And then you add Mercury retrograde in, so it’s going to be intense.”

According to astrologers, the best method to avoid all of the intensity is to slow down, and try to retrace your steps if there’s confusion - and to make sure to clarify or even over-communicate.

“It’s the best thing to do kind of heading into this eclipse: try to slow down, try not to jump to conclusions. Try not to jump into a situation without thinking it through as best you can,” Brown said.