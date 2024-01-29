Ed Westwick announces engagement to girlfriend Amy Jackson

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ed Westwick has announced that he’s engaged to girlfriend Amy Jackson after more than two years of dating.

Jackson and the 36-year-old actor shared a joint post to Instagram on 29 January to share the big news. In the sweet snap, which was captured in Gstaad, Switzerland, the couple could be seen standing on a long walkway, with Westwick bent down on one knee and holding a ring. In response to the proposal, Jackson appeared shocked, with her hand over her mouth.

The series of pictures also showed the couple on the walkway, with one photo showing them happily embracing while Jackson wore the engagement ring on her finger. Another snap showed the huge crowd waiting in front of the bridge, located next to a mountain, so Westwick and Jackson could share the sweet moment privately.

In the caption, Jackson went on to confirm that she got engaged during the winter trip. “Hell YES,” she wrote, alongside a ring emoji.

The Gossip Girl alum also took to his Instagram Story to celebrate the engagement, as he shared the joint social media post and wrote: “I hit the jackpot xxx.”

In the comments of the couple’s Instagram post, many fans and friends didn’t hesitate to congratulate them.

“Best news on earth!!!!! You both deserve this a lifetime of happiness!! More weddings to plan Yey!!!!!!!!” actress Alice Aamelia Jeffrey wrote, while another fan added: “OMG Amyyyyy! This is the best news…Huge congratulations to you both.”

Since making their relationship Instagram official in June 2022, Jackson and Westwick have shared posts about their special moments together on social media. However, their bond dates back even further, as they first met in 2021 during a race day with Aston Martin at Silverstone racetrack.

“I was there with a friend who knew her. I saw her and thought, I’m going to make my move! We chatted for a bit and I asked her if she wanted to meet me for a coffee,” Westwick said during an interview with Hello! in October 2023. “We had a wonderful day and she beat me. Her lap time was a lot better than mine! She’s been making my heart race from day one!”

Westwick also specified that they had a lot in common, noting that they were both looking into moving to Hampstead in London. “She moved and I moved shortly afterwards to my own place there but very close to each other. She’s lovely, and a fierce girl!” he added.

In June of last year, Jackson also took to Instagram to celebrate her partner on his birthday. Along with a series of photos of her and Westwick, her post included a sweet tribute about how grateful she is for him.

“I thank God for you everyday. You’re home and an adventure of a lifetime all mixed into one. If you don’t already know…” she wrote. “These are the things about you that I’m most thankful for making kindness the coolest, making me laugh during the times I only wanted to cry, your jawline,, your napping ability, your constant love, support, encouragement along with the Tony Robbins esque pep talks, your huge heart and deepest soul.”