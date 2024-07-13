Eddie Murphy marries Paige Butcher in private Caribbean wedding ceremony

Support truly

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher married in a private wedding ceremony in the Caribbean.

According to People, the 63-year-old Oscar nominee and the Australian model, 44, finally tied the knot on 9 July after getting engaged in September 2018. The couple share two children: a daughter Izzy Oona, 8, and a son Max Charles, 5. The ceremony marks Murphy’s second marriage and Butcher’s first.

The small wedding ceremony was held on the Caribbean island of Anguilla, with family and close friends in attendance. The SNL alum wore a white Brioni suit, while Butcher donned a Mira Zwillinger lace gown.

Their wedding comes on the heels of the couple last making an appearance together at the Netflix premiere of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F in Los Angeles on June 20. Murphy’s daughters, Bria, 34, Shayne Audra, 29, and Bella Zahra, 22 — all of whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole, 56 - joined them on the red carpet.

“He’s crazy about his kids and his family,” Murphy’s Beverly Hills Cop costar, Judge Reinhold, told People.“ He’s a family guy at heart. Truly is. He really is.”

Murphy has fathered 10 children in total, including Eric, 34, Christian, 33, Myles Mitchell, 31, Zola Ivy, 24, and Angel Iris, 17.

Butcher and Murphy began dating in 2012 and years later in May 2016, the pair welcomed their first child, Izzy. Two years afterward, they welcomed their second child Max in November 2018.

Although Butcher is rarely in the public eye, she spoke about how romantic Murphy was as they were interviewed while walking the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes. After an interviewer for Extra asked the actor what he’d whispered in his then-fiancé’s ear, he replied, “I told her how wonderful she looks.”

“He actually says that kind of stuff all the time,” Butcher promptly piped in, sharing that there was more to the Oscar nominee than what meets the eye. “He’s very, very sweet and romantic.”

When Murphy was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award three years later at the 2023 Academy Awards, he gave Butcher and his children a sweet shoutout, expressing gratitude for their endless “love and support” of him and his passion projects.