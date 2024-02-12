Elizabeth Banks celebrates 50th birthday in golden ‘birthday suit’

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

American actor and filmmaker Elizabeth Banks celebrated her 50th birthday and photos on social media in her golden “birthday suit”.

The Hunger Games star shared a video on Instagram over the weekend showing fans how she was commemorating her milestone birthday.

The video starts with Banks asking fans, “Who wants to see my birthday suit?” as she dramatically shows off the rest of her outfit in the short clip.

In another scene of the somewhat comedic video, she asked viewers, “Do we think this is a good idea?” as she struggled to get on what appeared to be the cap of the golden bodysuit. “Okay, we have to take it off,” she added.

In the caption of her post, Banks said the outfit was “inspired by the best to ever do it”, though she did not reveal the person’s name.

Fans and friends were quick to comment under the post, sending birthday wishes to the Charlie’s Angels actor.

The actor and filmmaker celebrated her 50th birthday (Elizabeth Banks)

One fan wrote: “You don’t need an Oscar. You are the Oscar.

The comedian Jimmy O Yang said: “Gold member or Goldfinger, possibly Golden Hawn.”

Others wished her a happy golden birthday, including May December actor Julianne Moore: “Happy birthday Queen!!! You are a golden .” Katie Couric commented, “Happy birthday hot stuff.”

But the birthday celebrations did not end there. In another post, Banks marked the occasion by going on a ski trip with some of her friends and shared some snaps with the caption: “Get it girls”.

Last year, Banks told People magazine that she was embracing growing older, adding: “I’m trying to age gracefully but I also want to feel confident that I’m doing what I can to stay confident about ageing.”

She continued: “My mental health is most important when it comes to beauty. That’s what I love about these products – they feel appropriate for me, but also I’m taking care of myself and not overthinking it.”