Elizabeth Banks has thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship.

The actress discussed the couple’s romance while she was at No.7’s Reversal Lounge in New York City on Thursday 26 October in honour of a partnership she was having with the brand. “I met Travis Kelce at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party [ in March ],” Banks said in an interview with US Weekly.

“And I won’t lie, he’s so gorgeous. He looked real good in a tuxedo. He was single and he was ready to mingle. I’ll be honest I felt that night, ‘He’s gonna land a Hollywood babe any second,’ but he waited for the best one.”

She explained that Kelce was able to win Swift’s heart by being direct, which is exactly what women want. “Women love that. We all want that! We want to be wooed. We wanna be told ‘I’m into you,’” the actress was referring to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s attempt to give Swift a friendship bracelet during one of her Eras Tour performances with his phone number on it.

“He did not hold back and he caught her,” Banks said to the outlet. “We’ll see where it goes, but they seem like they’re having a great time and that’s all they’re supposed to be doing right now.”

This isn’t the first time she has shown her support for the pair. Back on 3 October, she posted a reel on Instagram of her photoshopped into an image of Swift next to Blake Lively in the middle of 1 October’s Chiefs game against the New York Jets.

“Ugh Taylor! What the heck?! I’m your biggest fan,” she joked in the clip as Banks made it look like Swift had punched her in the head. The footage was then edited to appear as if both Swift and Banks looked past the violence and continued to watch the game.

“Still your biggest fan, Tay,” Banks captioned her reel with a heart emoji.

Recently, as Swift continues to attend both Kelce’s home and away games, she’s gotten to know the NFL tight end’s mother, Donna, pretty well. Specifically she was last seen with Kelce’s father, Ed, in Kansas City during the Chiefs game on 12 October.

In a recent episode of their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Kelce and his brother Jason, 35, spoke lightheartedly about their father mingling with the vocalist.

“Yeah, Taylor talking to Dad. You know Dad, like I know Dad,” Kelce said on the 18 October episode, before he was immediately interrupted by his older brother’s interjection about their father.

“He shouldn’t be talking to Taylor Swift,” Jason proclaimed, as Kelce responded: “This is a terrifying conversation. I felt terrible for Taylor for being in this.”

The two brothers laughed as they quipped about their dad. But when their humour settled, the Chiefs star athlete took the opportunity to compliment the male role model in his life.

“We can’t keep kicking Dad just because we enjoy doing it, man. Our dad is the best f***ing dad in the world,” he confessed. “He is a great converser. It’s where Jason gets his storytelling, and all of his charisma. We’re saying this just because we like to rag on the big guy.”