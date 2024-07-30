Support truly

Earlier this month, an old interview with Republican vice-presidential hopeful JD Vance resurfaced online. In it, Vance denounced vice-president Kamala Harris as a “childless cat lady” with no “direct stake” in America’s future. His words prompted outrage – and among the first to rush to Harris’s defence was her 25-year-old stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff. “How can you be ‘childless’ when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I?” she wrote in an Instagram story.

Her comment was a testament to her and her older brother Cole’s warm bond with the woman they call “Momala” – and proved that family isn’t just about biological relationships. If Harris, who was endorsed by US president Joe Biden after he announced he’d no longer be seeking re-election, does end up in the White House, then Ella will be a very modern first daughter. An artist, activist and alternative fashion icon, she feels worlds away from the classic, cookie-cutter stereotype of a political offspring – who smiles politely in photo ops, dresses and acts conservatively, and shies away from any remotely controversial causes.

Ella was born in California in 1999, and has the jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald as her namesake (Her brother, who is five years her senior, was named after the saxophonist John Coltrane). Her parents, film producer Kerstin and entertainment lawyer Doug Emhoff, split up in 2008, but the breakup was an amicable one. “I thought we had it good compared to a lot of other people I’d seen with divorced parents,” Ella told The New York Times in 2021. “So I think I felt really lucky.” She and her brother were politically engaged from a young age, and were “really active” in campaigning against Proposition 8, the amendment opposing same-sex marriage. As a teen, Ella attended Wildwood School, a private school that also counts celebrity offspring such as Rumer Willis and Frances Bean Cobain among its alumni.

The Emhoff siblings first met Harris when Ella was about to start high school and Cole was gearing up for college. Harris has said that she and Doug waited until they were sure that their relationship had staying power before she was introduced to her future stepchildren, because she “didn’t want to insert [herself] into their lives as a temporary fixture”. Their initial meeting was at a seafood restaurant off California’s Pacific Coast Highway, and Harris recalled that “Cole and Ella could not have been more welcoming”. Beforehand, their dad had given them a heads up about his new partner’s high-profile job, telling them: “I think you just have to know, though, that she is the attorney general of California.” No pressure, then.

From that moment, it seems, the Emhoff-Harrises have managed to make the whole “blended family” thing look easy. Harris is “dear friends” with her husband’s first wife Kerstin, who has described the VP as “loving, nurturing, fiercely protective and always present”. The pair would “become a duo of cheerleaders in the bleachers at Ella’s swim meets and basketball games, often to Ella’s embarrassment”. When Harris and Doug married in 2014, she and the children agreed that they weren’t too keen on the term “stepmom”. Instead, they decided to christen her “Momala”. The name stuck – Drew Barrymore made everyone cringe when she earnestly told Harris that “we need you to be ‘Momala’ of the country” during Harris’s appearance on the actor’s touchy-feely chat show in April.

It sounds like the family doesn’t exactly do small talk around the dinner table. “We would just have these real conversations at dinner, almost Socratic, where we would all bounce off each other,” Cole told Glamour in the run-up to the 2020 election. If the kids invited friends round to visit, they’d warn them that they might get the full lawyer treatment from Harris and their dad. “We always joke that whenever we bring our friends over for the first time, they’re going to get grilled,” Ella told The New York Times. “Like, if you don’t have your 10-year plan, like, fully ready and outlined in a spreadsheet for them, you’re not going to survive that meal.”

open image in gallery Eye-catching: Emhoff’s Miu Miu coat was a standout style moment at the 2021 inauguration ( Getty )

After high school, Ella studied at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York, specialising in fine art. Her senior year of college happened to coincide with Harris’s biggest job yet: running for vice-president alongside Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 election. When Biden was sworn in as president the following January, after defeating Donald Trump, Ella found herself in the spotlight for the first time thanks to her idiosyncratic sense of style.

Her inauguration day outfit consisted of a quirky Miu Miu coat with an oversized collar and eye-catching sequinned shoulders, worn over a custom-made dress from New York cult favourite designer Batsheva Hay. It couldn’t have been further from the classic “political daughter” look of sedate pantsuits, shift dresses and sensible florals (essentially, dressing at least two decades older than your actual age). Inevitably, it became a talking point on social media; according to fashion platform Lyst, six hours after the ceremony, online searches for Miu Miu increased by 455 per cent. And when Ella got caught on camera wiggling her eyebrows at former vice-president Mike Pence during the ceremony, that only won her more fans, too.

open image in gallery Fashion muse: Wearing a Stella McCartney design at the Met Gala in 2021 ( Getty )

All of my life, I had really low self-esteem and self-confidence, so this kind of felt like a way for me to take that back Ella Emhoff on her move into modelling

Shortly after, Ella signed a deal with modelling agency IMG, the company that represents the likes of Gigi Hadid and Ashley Graham. She’d always loved fashion, but this wasn’t a career path that she’d necessarily anticipated. “All of my life, I had really low self-esteem and self-confidence, so this kind of felt like a way for me to take that back,” she told The Washington Post. “I have body hair, I have tattoos. Like, that’s not crazy in the scheme of things today, but it is not what you’d consider, like, the most generic-type model.”

Soon, she ended up walking in fashion shows for brands like Proenza Schouler and wearing a custom Stella McCartney ensemble to the Met Gala (she was later announced as the face of McCartney’s Adidas collaboration, too). Since that flurry of publicity, though, Ella, who is in a relationship with the GQ journalist Samuel Hine, has stepped back from the catwalk. Instead, she has been focusing on her textile-based artwork, including the knitted paintings she showcases on her Instagram account. “I did [modelling] for a few years, and it helped me now to be able to afford the platform, and the comfortability to be able to do art,” she told The Times earlier this year.

open image in gallery Creative: Now Emhoff is more focused on her artistic endeavours ( Getty )

She now hosts the Sofa Hands Knit Club in New York, holding craft sessions around the city. Her mother taught her to knit during a childhood trip to Disneyland, and it has always been a “therapeutic practice” for her ever since. “I treat it as something to calm my anxiety and it just happens to be something that I’m also very creatively passionate about,” she has said – and she’s also keen to “expand” her club “into other places, like schools and art therapy. Because I know it helped me so much.”

Ella doesn’t tend to make outright political pronouncements; instead, she lets her activism do the talking. She has previously helped raise money for For The Gworls, a collective that supports Black transgender people, and more recently shared links on social media to fundraisers for relief work in Gaza (a move that inevitably proved controversial).

​​Should Harris secure the Democratic nomination, the spotlight on Ella will only intensify. We can surely expect her to become a fixture on the campaign trail. And she might just be Harris’s secret weapon: a conduit to Gen Z.