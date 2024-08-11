Elle King says ‘toxic’ Rob Schneider sent her to ‘fat camp’ as a child

Support truly

Elle King revealed that her father Rob Schneider sent her to a “fat camp” as a child.

In a TikTokteaser for an upcoming episode of Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast, the 35-year-old Ex’s & Oh’s singer candidly spoke about her upbringing with the SNL alum as her father. At one point, she recalled him sending her away to a “fat camp” as a child.

“I was, like, a really, really heavy child,” she explained. “My dad sent me to fat camp. And then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and I didn’t lose any weight. Very toxic and very silly.”

Throughout the rest of the clip, the singer admitted she goes for “four or five years without talking to my dad,” noting that Schneider’s right-wing political opinions are a large factor in the distance between them.

“I disagree with a lot of the things that he says,” she continued. “You’re talking out of your a** and you’re talking s*** about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights and it’s like get f******... He’s just talking out of his a** and I want to use this opportunity to say that I disagree. I do not agree with what he says.”

King further reflected on her difficult relationship with him throughout her childhood.

“If I would ever spend a summer with my dad it would be on a movie set. I would just get lost in the shuffle,” she recalled. “If I ever messed up a shot, if I ever was talking, I would get in f****** trouble.”

“... My dad forgot about every single birthday,” King added. “I spent my 18th birthday in a summer school and they brought me cupcakes and I came home and my dad forgot my birthday.”

She was mainly raised by her mother, model London King, and her stepfather, Justin Tesa, in Ohio, but in recent years had tried to reconnect with her father as an adult.

She noted she would “try every different angle” to repair their estranged relationship, saying: “I would try letters, I would try soft, I will try yelling. He’s just like, ‘well see look you’re yelling.’ ”

“You can want someone to change so much,” she explained. “You can’t control anyone else’s actions you can’t control people’s feelings,” she also said. “All you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings. And sometimes I f****** boil up and I boil over and I f****** bust my lid.”