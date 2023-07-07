Ellie Simmonds fans praise Paralympian for sharing real reason why she was adopted

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ellie Simmonds fans have praised the Paralympian for opening up about the upsetting story behind her adoption.

The gold medal-winning swimmer, 28, was adopted when she was 10 days old but recently discovered the reason why her biological mother gave her away. It is only recently, now that she has retired from swimming, that Simmonds wanted to publicly tell her adoption story.

In a new ITV documentary that aired on Thursday night (6 July), titled Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family, Simmonds read through a document that stated the grounds for her adoption 28 years ago.

Simmonds, who was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, is told in the documentary that her birth mother was given a “fact sheet” about children with achondroplasia. It stated that they were “stupid” and had traditionally found work in the “circus”.

“Those born with dwarfism tend to be muscular and acrobatic, which is perhaps the reason for them traditionally being involved in the circus and other forms of theatre,” the document began.

“Children have to deal with being stared at and laughed at by other children. Indeed, there are those with normal height who equate short stature with evil and stupidity.”

She also learned in the documentary that her birth mother wished that she had undergone an abortion, or that Simmonds had died during birth.

After reading the document, a shocked Simmonds said: “She knew something was different about me and that letter was given to her saying things like ‘evil, circus.’ Gosh, that was 28 years ago, it wasn’t that long ago and that language was used.”

Ellie Simmonds breaks down in tears as she writes letter to birth mother for first time (Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family/ITV )

The swimmer added: “I’m sure parents are vulnerable just going through the birth situation and you’re given this letter about your child and you have visions about what it’s going to be like. It’s just scary. It’s not nice to receive.”

Simmonds has said that, by telling her own story, the documentary aims to explore the “correlation” between disability and adoption. In the film, she learns that only one in 150 prospective families would be open to adopting a physically disabled child.

Speaking to The Guardian about how she felt after learning why her biological mother chose adoption, Simmonds said it only inspired her to want to educate people about disability.

“It made me want to change people, help educate people that actually, being a disabled person is amazing.”

Simmonds also said that she feels empathy for her birth mother, even after learning she originally wished she’d had an abortion, or that Simmonds had died at birth.

“From the records, she was going through a lot mentally – I know more now – and she was on her own,” she said. “I put myself in [my biological mother’s] shoes.”

Fans have been praising Simmonds for raising awareness of the challenges that disabled children face, especially in the adoption process.

“Some difficult and confronting things for #EllieSimmonds to process in her adoption doc this evening, but all handled with such strength and compassion,” tweeted one viewer.

“Heartbreaking how long disabled children can be waiting for adoption as well as how negative the language around disability was even in the mid 90s,” wrote one fan.

Another added: “Wouldn’t you just be beyond proud to have a daughter as beautiful charming talented & wonderful as Ellie Simmonds.”

Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family is available to stream on ITVX.