Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Let’s Unpack That

Cola, guns and crippling loneliness: What Elon Musk’s bedside table says about him

The world’s richest destroyer of apps tweeted a rare glimpse of his very busy bedside table this week, leading Kate Ng to put on her psychiatric goggles and figure out what it all means

Wednesday 30 November 2022 03:18
<p>Elon Musk tweeted a photo of items on his bedside table, including gun replicas and empty Coca-Cola cans</p>

Elon Musk tweeted a photo of items on his bedside table, including gun replicas and empty Coca-Cola cans

(Twitter/Elon Musk)

If anyone was going to offer up their night-time habits for unpicking by the entire internet, it was going to be Elon Musk. The man’s narcissism knows no bounds. On Monday (28 November), he shared on Twitter a photograph of his bedside table, on which reside no fewer than two guns, four open cans of caffeine-free Coca-Cola, a painting of George Washington crossing the Delaware River, and an ancient weapon. Just typical billionaire stuff, I suppose.

What is Musk trying to tell us with this photo? Maybe he thinks drinking copious amounts of aspartame-riddled fizzy drinks is the epitome of an aspirational lifestyle. Maybe he thinks sleeping with a mini arsenal by his head makes him look tough. After all, what’s harder than being within arm’s reach of a gun in case some imaginary intruder somehow makes it into your fortress of solitude?

Either way, he’s not fooling anyone. It screams: “Please, I’m so lonely. Pay attention to me.” Well, if attention’s what you want…

Here’s why I think Musk’s nightstand is more of a cry for company than a powerful display of machismo. First of all, let us take a closer look at the guns, which experts say are likely not even real. According to the bullet-brained lifestyle brand Free Range American – which covers stories that “inspire the American dream” – the black revolver is a mere toy. It is apparently a non-working Diamondback .357 revolver, a “fictional futuristic weapon” that features in video games. Talk about a dud.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that the other piece of ammunition on the table is an antique pistol, which Musk should be able to easily afford being the richest man in the world. But no. It appears to be a replica flintlock pistol, usually used as a non-firing display piece, that costs less than $100 (£83). As for the box with the display of the first US president during the American Revolutionary War – well, that’s probably an inexpensive replica too.

Recommended

However, Musk does seem to have at least one genuine weapon to keep him company in his slumber. He appears to have, just casually, a vajra on his nightstand. A vajra is a small metal club described as the weapon of the Hindu god Indra. Why does Musk have this? Maybe he uses it as a paperweight. Or he fiddles with it when he’s bored of burning Twitter to the ground. Whatever the reason, I blame Grimes.

Musk’s sad little bedside collection seems symbolic of a lost, lonely man. Guns that don’t work. A random antique. A Coca-Cola addiction. It’s a jumble of confusing objects that don’t even seem to belong to a real person. It’s like he input some odd words into one of those AI image generators and decided it represented him. The only proof that a real person lives there is the overlapping cup rings on the surface of the table. Finally! The sign of a true bachelor’s pad.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in