Australian actress Natasha Bassett is making headlines, as reports are circulating about her seemingly new relationship with Elon Musk.

Although they haven’t confirmed anything directly, Musk, 50, and Bassett, 27, were first spotted together on 17 February. In photos shared by Daily Mail, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was joined by a “mystery woman” when his private plane arrived in Los Angeles.

That following day, a source close to Musk told Hollywood Life that this woman was Bassett, and she is now dating the billionaire.

According to the source, they “have only been dating for a couple of months, but they are already in a monogamous relationship”.

“They are very much into each other and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together,” the source added.

And while Bassett’s rumoured relationship has been heavily reported, this isn’t her first time in the spotlight, as she’s quite a successful actor.

Back in 2017, Bassett played Britney Spears in Lifetime’s television biopic film, Britney Ever After. And for Bassett, starring as a major pop star in this movie was a pivotal moment in her career.

“It’s exciting but nerve-racking at the same time,” Bassett toldTheWrap about Britney Ever After in February 2017.

“Playing someone I’ve grown up idolizing is petrifying, as well, because I have so much respect and admiration for Britney,” she added.”I can only hope that her loyal fan base enjoys the film.”

Aside from this biopic, Bassett made an appearance in the 2016 comedy film Hail, Caesar! alongside George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson and Josh Brolin. She was also in the 2020 action-comedy movie Spy Intervention.

In regards to her more recent work, Bassett is starring in the upcoming film Elvis, which will be making its movie theatre debut on 24 June.

Additionally, Bassett has some writing and directing experience, as she created her first short film, Kite, in 2013.

And if Musk has started a romance with Bassett, this would be his first relationship since September 2021, when he split from Canadian musician Grimes after three years together.

As reported by Page Six, Grimes and Musk stayed on “great terms” after the breakup, as they share a one-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii.

Along with his one-year-old, Musk and his ex-wife Justine Musk share 18-year-old twins, Xavier and Griffin, and 16-year-old triplets, Kai, Saxon, and Damian. In 2002, Musk and Justine welcomed their first child, Nevada, who unfortunately passed away at 10 weeks old due to sudden infant death syndrome.