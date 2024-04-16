Elon Musk mocked for red carpet posing: ‘Looks like The Sims’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amused internet sleuths have mocked Elon Musk for his recent red-carpet behaviour at the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.

On Saturday 13 April, Hollywood’s elite joined tech industry executives and business moguls to honour achievements in science as well as the notable work led by field experts. Hosted by James Corden, the star-studded affair featured live performances by Adam Levine with David Foster and Charlie Puth.

Kim Kardashian, Bradley Cooper, Jessica Chastain, Alicia Keys, Robert Downey Jr, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Glen Close, Olivia Wilde, and of course, Elon Musk were in attendance, gracing the red carpet before heading into the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

While it’s no surprise the CEO of Tesla stepped out for the gala, viewers were taken aback by the tech tycoon’s “Sim” like presence, reminiscent of the popular video game.

A TikTok user used footage from the red carpet to show how Musk, 52, toggled between personalities in the span of a few minutes.

“My Sims when I’m picking out their personality traits,” the caption read.

At first, Musk seems to emulate an “evil” Sims persona. He’s seen throwing his arms up, making a faux enraged expression. Then, his demeanor changes and Musk is nonchalant, casually smiling at the cameras.

In the TikToker’s opinion, Musk’s next two poses were reminiscent of a “snob” and “goofball” in the video game. The founder of SpaceX switches between holding up a fake trophy to exaggerating his laughter.

The online discourse consisted of over 7,000 commenters agreeing that these expressions seemed like the “Sims traits he would have”.

“I’m losing my mind, this is so funny,” one TikTok user wrote, while another: “Why is this so accurate?”

A third added: “He does it so cartoonishly it’s hard to imagine that’s not what he’s going for.”

“Why is he emoting?” one confused individual asked.

However, others spoke out in support of Musk, with one person pointing out: “He’s kind of real because how do you pose for pictures on this occasion.”

Another fan argued that celebrities usually put on facade for big events. They said: “Everyone’s making fun of him but this is exactly what it feels like when you’re masking.”

Speaking to reporters on the red carpet, Musk weighed in on the 2024 US Presidential Election. When asked who he thinks will win the White House this year, he chuckled.

“Who do you think will win the White House in 2032? Which type of AI will win? Transformers or the future?” Musk replied.