Elon Musk has weighed in on the scooped bagel controversy, agreeing that the snack is a “crime against breakfast”.

Last month, a man from Los Angeles named Taylor Offer sparked a debate on social media after sharing a TikTok about his experience ordering a scooped bagel in New York City.

Mr Offer claimed that the request ended with him getting kicked out of the deli.

“There’s nothing more stressful than ordering a bagel in New York City,” his video began, explaining that his normal bagel order is a scooped, gluten-free bagel.

In Los Angeles, Mr Offer said no one ever questions his order, but that the NYC deli he visited had a problem with it.

“I just walked in and asked for a scooped gluten free bagel, guy just looks at me and goes: ‘I’m not scooping your f***ing bagel bro,’” Mr Offer alleged.

Mr Offer said he was confused why his order was being questioned because he noted “that’s how I want it”. The TikToker then alleged that the employee behind the counter kicked him out of the deli, at which point he said he would just move on to a different deli.

Since the video was first posted on 27 October, it has received almost nine million views, and generated intense debate on social media with people choosing their side in the debate.

Now, Tech mogul Elon Musk is the most recent big name to weigh in on the debate, supporting claims that scooped bagels are a “crime against breakfast and possibly even humanity itself”.

Taking to his platform X, formerly Twitter, Mr Musk shared a response generated by his new AI chatbot, Grok, after the platform was asked: “Should bagels be allowed to be scooped?”

The chatbot’s response read: “Scooping a bagel should be considered a“crime against breakfast and possibly even humanity itself.

“Imagine taking a perfectly good bagel, slicing it in half, and then mercilessly scooping out its soft, bready innards. It’s like performing bagel surgery without a license!”

It added: “Scooped bagels are an affront to the very essence of bagelness. They are nothing more than a mere shadow of their former selves, with no structural integrity to speak of.”

The chatbot then claimed scooped bagels are “wrong on so many levels”.

“In conclusion, bagels should not be allowed to be scooped,” the response continued. “It’s an act of bagel cruelty that must be stopped. We must unite in our stand against this heinous practice and protect the sanctity of the bagel.”

Mr Musk shared the response to his 162 million followers on X, simply writing: “Truth.”

X users were quick to agree with the tech billionaire.

“Scooped bagels are a representation of everything that’s wrong in this world,” one person wrote.

“The truth will set us free,” another person commented.

Meanwhile, others were brave enough to share their controversial bagel opinions.

“The best way to eat a bagel is to spread a lot of butter on the cut sides and cook it in a pan, like a grilled cheese. Trust me and try it,” one X user said.

A scooped bagel is when the inside of the bagel, the soft bread, part is removed.

Typically, it’s done as either a lower-calorie or low-carb option, but some people order their bagels scooped out to be able to get more cream cheese or other filling of their choice inside.