Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

You can take a walk in Elvis Presley’s blue suede shoes this spring as part of a forthcoming experience that will give fans an insight into the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s career.

Elvis Evolution, a new multi-sensory immersive experience announced today, will combine physical sets that move, shake and transform with live actors and musicians performing the superstar’s hits including “All Shook Up” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love”.

The experience, taking place at London Excel Waterfront this spring, will take visitors on a journey through Elvis’s rise to fame, from his humble beginnings in Tupelo to superstar musical icon. Visitors will witness major milestones in the singer’s extraordinary career, such as some of his most memorable performances.

Images shared by Layered Reality, the immersive entertainment company behind Elvis Evolution, provide a glimpse into the show’s journey through time – including the 1960s “Bob’s Burbank Diner” and Elvis’s 1968 dressing room.

A third image shows backstage at NBC Studios offices, where Elvis recorded his legendary 1968 Comeback Special.

The company has used AI to breathe new life into 60-year-old footage, recreating previously unseen moments from home footage and offering fans an intimate view of Elvis the man, as well as the superstar.

The space will feature three themed bars, including a 1960s diner where there’ll be themed cocktails, plus food at the Blue Hawaii bar.

open image in gallery A concept illustration of backstage at NBC Studios during the recording of Elvis’ ‘Comeback Special’ ( Elvis Evolution/Layered Reality )

The show will culminate in a performance of Elvis’ 1968 song “If I Can Dream”, accompanied by a live band, with the experience ending in the “All Shook Up” afterparty bar where the celebrations will continue.