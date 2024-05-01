Emily Blunt reveals the ‘best thing’ Taylor Swift did for her daughter

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Emily Blunt has revealed how Taylor Swift did the “best thing” for her daughter that anyone ever has.

During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the 41-year-old actor spoke candidly about a sweet moment with her daughters – Hazel, nine, and Violet, seven – who she shares with husband John Krasinski. After Blunt acknowledged that she’s a “massive” fan of Swift, she then revealed that she and her children even met her.

Blunt went on to gush about the interaction, revealing the kind gesture that Swift did for her eldest child, which ultimately boosted the nine-year-old’s self-confidence.

“She’s the nicest,” the Fall Guy star explained. “She was so nice to my kids. My oldest kid has just cut all of her hair off, this very short haircut that she was very self-conscious about. And Taylor Swift, goes, ‘God, look at you, you’re just this Sixties beatnik cool kid. I love your style’.”

Blunt went on to quip about her daughter’s reaction to the compliment, before the actor expressed how much Swift’s kind words meant to her. “I thought my child was going to faint,” she said. “It’s the best thing that anyone’s done for my child.”

After emphasising that Swift is “really cool”, Blunt also praised the different stars who’ve been kind to her children. “It changes everything,” she said. “It makes my heart melt.”

Although Blunt’s children have met many different celebrities, given their parents’ public careers, she said that her daughters are still “very level”.

“To them, it’s quite normalised,” she said. “I think they’ve been around a lot of people in this job and they’re relieved, often, to meet children of people in this job because it’s like a secret language of understanding how weird it is that their mom is known.”

She acknowledged that it’s still “weird” for her daughters to have famous parents, noting that the young children “don’t like it” when fans approach their mother.

“They don’t like it when people come up to me,” she said. “They don’t like it because people’s energies can be quite intense.”

The Devil Wears Prada star then shared an instance where Hazel reflected on a group of girls who came up to them and were “quite excited” to meet Blunt.

“We walked past the lady who works at the door of our building, Tenique, who’s amazing,” she said. “And we get in the elevator, and Hazel was just watching that reaction people had, and she started thinking about how people in our life react to me. And she goes: ‘Do you think Tenique knows you’re Emily Blunt? And I said: ‘I think she does.’”

Blunt went on to explain how Hazel asked if other people in their everyday life knew that her mother’s famous, before specifying why her child was doing this.

“I realised it’s because they’re so normal around me that she thought they didn’t know and that was just so sweet,” she added.

This isn’t the first time that Blunt has shared her children’s thoughts about having famous parents. During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in June 2023, she explained why her daughters aren’t too impressed by their mother’s fame.

“They might say, ‘Oh, there’s mama,’ but it’s not exciting for them,” she said. “What’s exciting for them is when I can pick them up from school and take them swimming.”

While she proceeded to open up about her family, she expressed that spending time with her daughters is a huge priority, which is why she tries not to be away from them for long when she’s working.

“Because even though they’re hardy and they’re used to this strange life, it’s still rough on them when I have to go away,” the Edge of Tomorrow star continued. “There are cornerstones of the girls’ day that I don’t want to compromise on – like, will you wake me up, take me to school, pick me up, and put me to bed? And I just want to be able to say, yes, yes, yes. It’s such an exhale for me to be able to do that.”