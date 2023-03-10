Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Throughout their relationship, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been by each other’s side, both on and off-screen. As they’ve continued to gush over their marriage over the last 12 years, they’ve also become one of the most beloved celebrity couples in Hollywood.

The pair first met in 2008 and went on to have their first date the same year. They quickly hit it off, as Krasinski has said that he knew Blunt was the one after their initial date. After tying the knot in 2010, their family grew, with the couple becoming parents of two daughters by 2016.

In addition to their separate careers, Blunt and Krasinski have also worked on the big screen together, and have become known for celebrating major career milestones together.

From their first date to their happy marriage, here’s everything to know about Blunt and Krasinski and what they’ve said about their relationship.

They met and went on their first date in 2008

The pair first met in Los Angeles through a mutual friend. During an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2018, Blunt recalled how she was introduced to Krasinski while he was sitting next to another one of their friends: Justin Theroux.

“I was in a restaurant, [Krasinski] was in the restaurant. I was sitting with a mutual friend,” she explained. “And my friend Gray goes ‘Oh my god, that’s my friend John.’ And that was it. He was sitting with our friend Justin Theroux, and he abandoned Justin and came over to us. He just stood there and made me laugh.”

Later that year, they went out on their first date. While they wouldn’t share too many details about the occasion, during a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the couple told the publication that their evening together included pizza and a visit to Krasinski’s apartment in Hollywood.

The Office star continued to play coy about the date, explaining: “It’s so precious, I don’t want to talk about it. Is that all right?”

The couple got engaged in 2009

Krasinski’s representative confirmed to People in August 2009 that he and Blunt were engaged after less than a year of dating. However, both stars kept details about the proposal private.

Blunt and Krasinski got married in 2010

(Getty Images)

The couple officially tied the knot in July 2010 at George Clooney’s estate in Lake Como, Italy. However, during an interview with Elle in 2016, Krasinski revealed that he didn’t plan on getting married in Clooney’s home at first.

“I grew up with the Boston vibe and the Catholic vibe,” he explained. “I don’t want to put anybody out. George said: ‘I have this place and you should feel free to use it.’ Only on the fourth ask did I say yes. Because the first three times I thought: ‘There’s no way he is serious.’ But I started to see his feelings get hurt. I actually hurt George Clooney’s feelings.”

During their first few years of marriage, they both expressed how meeting each other changed their lives

Following their wedding, the couple started to open up more about how their relationship came to be. During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011, Krasinski said that he knew Blunt was the person for him right away.

“It was one of those things where I wasn’t really looking for a relationship and I was thinking I’m going to take my time in LA,” he recalled. “I met her and I was so nervous. I was like: ‘Oh god, I think I’m going to fall in love with her.’ As I shook her hand I went: ‘I like you.’”

During an interview with InStyle in 2013, Blunt agreed with her husband’s sentiment, and explained how being introduced to him ultimately impacted her life.

“Meeting John really changed my life,” she told the publication, as reported byE! News. “When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible. There’s someone behind you on your good days and someone in front of you on your bad days.”

They welcomed their first child in 2014

In February 2014, Krasinski announced the birth of his and Blunt’s daughter, Hazel, on Twitter. “Wanted to let the news out directly. Emily and I are so incredibly happy to welcome our daughter Hazel into the world today! Happy bday!” he wrote.

The couple went viral in 2015 when Krasinski crashed his wife’s award acceptance speech

In 2015, the pair walked hand-in-hand at the Critics’ Choice Awards, where Blunt won the Best Action Movie Actress award for her role in The Edge of Tomorrow. As she was about to give her acceptance speech, her husband came out from backstage to congratulate her. He went on to give her a hug and kiss on the cheek before running off the stage.

Blunt and Krasinski welcomed their second child in 2016

The actor took to Twitter in July 2016 to reveal that he was now a father of two. “What better way to celebrate the fourth... than to announce our fourth family member!!! Two weeks ago we met our beautiful daughter Violet,” Krasinski wrote at the time.

In 2017, they announced their first film together

Although the couple had been known for their separate acting projects, Krasinski took to Instagram in March 2017 to announce that he and Blunt would be starring in A Quiet Place together.

In the post, he shared a screenshot of an article confirming the news, along with a caption that read: “Question: ‘John, who’s the one actor you’ve been wanting to work with?’ Answer: (see above)”

Krasinski opened up about working with his wife in 2018, ahead of their movie’s release

In Blunt’s January 2018 cover interview with Vanity Fair, her husband also spoke about her acting skills. Krasinski, who directed A Quiet Place, went on to detail how meaningful it was to witness his wife’s performance on the movie set.

“The air changes in the room when she starts doing what she does,” he said. “It’s so honest and so pure and so powerful. It’s like a superpower that she can just unlock and do so specifically with not many attempts.”

He continued: “For me, I love acting, and I’m so lucky to be doing it. But she’s on another plane. This weird intersection happened while filming where I totally forgot I was her husband. I was just watching her performance and was lucky enough to be in the front row.”

Four months after the interview was published, A Quiet Place was officially released.

They began filming a sequel to A Quiet Place in 2019

Krasinski took to Twitter in July 2019 to confirm that another Quiet Place film was in the works. At the time, he shared a photo of the film’s clapperboard, which had “Part II” written on it.

However, Blunt later revealed that she and her spouse weren’t initially set on making this film. “We were both really reluctant and unnerved at the idea of trying to do another one,” she told Variety in March 2020. “A lot of people came into the studio and tried to pitch ideas and we were both like: ‘We’re not going to do it.’”

(Getty Images for Paramount Pictu)

Three months after the first Quiet Place movie was released, Krasinski changed his mind and decided he wanted to do a sequel, as reported by Variety.

The couple attended the world premiere of A Quiet Place Part II in March 2020 at Lincoln Center in New York City. The film wasn’t released in theatres until July 2021, due to the pandemic.

Blunt opens up about raising their children during the pandemic in 2020, ahead of her 10-year wedding anniversary

During an interview with People in May 2020, in celebration of her 10-year anniversary, Blunt explained how much she values her marriage.

“Having John’s support is everything, because we are each other’s confidant,” the Mary Poppins Returns star said. “That shared understanding has really been a very vital anchor for me.”

She also described how her daughters had been her and Krasinski’s “lifeline” throughout the pandemic.

“Being around little ones during the pandemic was such a saving grace because they would just be bouncing around the house, and your job is to protect them from what is happening and make sure their life remains joyful,” she said. “That was a pretty great lifeline for John and me during the pandemic, for sure.”

Krasinski and Blunt discuss showing their movies to their children in 2022

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in July 2022, Krasinski said that his daughters saw his movie, DC League of Super-Pets, and really enjoyed it.

“They loved it,” he said. “They were laughing very very hard. I think up until now they didn’t actually believe I was in the business, because they’ve never seen anything I’ve done.”

One year before his interview with Jimmy Fallon, his wife also opened up about showing one of her films to her daughters. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, she said that, while her children haven’t been invested in her movies in the past, there was one film that they really liked: Jungle Cruise.

“They are usually disinterested in seeing me on screen, but they’re really into Jungle Cruise,” she said. “They love the jaguar; they love DJ [Dwayne Johnson]; they love the dynamic; they love the whole world.”

Krasinski says he “wouldn’t be anywhere” without his wife in December 2022 interview

During an interview with Parade at the end of last year, Krasinski continued to gush over his spouse and the impact she’s had on his life.

“I wouldn’t be anywhere in my life without her,” he said. “On a daily basis, but certainly career-wise, as a dad, she pushes me to be better every single day at everything I do.”

The pair’s appearance at the SAG Awards in February made headlines

(Getty Images)

Last month, the couple attended the SAG Awards, where Blunt was nominated but missed out on a Best Actress award. While walking the red carpet, they were seen exchanging a few private laughs and whispers with each other. Krasinski also continued to support his wife by standing back and smiling as she posed for photos on the red carpet.

On social media, fans were quick to praise the couple’s relationship and flirtatious interactions.

“If I don’t grow up and have a love like Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, then I don’t want it,” one person wrote on Twitter.