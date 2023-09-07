Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Emily Ratajkowski has said that women getting divorced before they turn 30 years old is “chic”, in a video posted hours after Joe Jonas, 34, and Sophie Turner, 27, confirmed the end of their marriage.

The 32-year-old model and actor got married to Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2018, aged 26, and they split in July 2022, soon after her 31st birthday.

“So, it seems that a lot of young ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30,” Ratajkowski told her followers in a TikTok video shared on Wednesday (6 September).

“As someone who got married at 26 [who] has been separated for a little over a year [at] 32, I have to tell you, I don’t think there’s anything better.”

“Being in your 20s is the trenches,” she added.

“There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life [and] everything, and having tried that married fantasy and realizing that it’s maybe not all it’s cracked up to be.”

The We Are Your Friends star said that getting divorced before turning 30 means you have “your whole life still ahead of you”.

Reassuring people who are currently “feeling stressed” about “being divorced”, the model said: “Congratulations”.

“It’s good!” she added.

In the caption of the post, Ratajkowski said that she personally finds it “chic to be divorced by the age of 30”.

The post comes less than 24 hours after Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner confirmed that they are getting a divorce.

“After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” said a statement, which was posted Wednesday (6 September) on both Jonas’ and Turner’s respective Instagram accounts.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (Getty Images)

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The news follows various reports that the pair’s marriage has been in difficulty for six months.

Turner and Jonas first started dating in 2016, after the Jonas Brothers singer messaged the Game of Thrones star on Instagram and they eventually went on a date. They wed in 2019, when Turner was 23 and Jonas was 29. They welcomed their first daughter Willa, three, in July 2020 and a second daughter, whose name they have not announced, in 2022.

Ratajkowski first filed for divorce from Uncut Gems producer Bear-McClard, with whom she shares a two-year-old son, in September 2022.

Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski photographed in 2020 (Getty Images)

At the time of the divorce, the model told Harper’s Bazaar that she was feeling “all of the emotions”.

“I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.”