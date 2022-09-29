Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Emma Chamberlain’s house tour for Architectural Digest has fans wanting to move into her Los Angeles home.

The 21-year-old influencer, who has 11.8m subscribers on her YouTube channel, is the latest celebrity to show off her home for AD’s September 2022 issue. Designed in collaboration with Ashley Drost and Marie Trohman of Proem Studio, each room in Chamberlain’s mid-century modern home includes funky details and natural hues that reflect the star’s chill and laid-back style.

“I work from home, so I wanted to create something completely personal and comfortable,” she told the magazine. “I brought in references from many decades and design eras, and I tried to meld them into something that feels not only cohesive but new.

“It wasn’t about following the rules or sticking to one aesthetic. I tried to approach it all with a lightheartedness and an open mind.”

Built in 1955, Chamberlain’s eclectic home features wooden beams, cedar shingles, and skylights which bring in natural light. The house is furnished with organic materials as well, including cork-lined ceilings and walls and a bar made entirely out of copper. “I want the materials to make a statement. I like things that feel like an art piece, like a painting, in and of themselves,” Chamberlain said.

In fact, her father’s artwork has been hung on almost every wall, which Chamberlain said is a “recurring theme throughout the house.”

“My dad’s a rock star and I love his stuff,” she said in the house tour video. “It would be kind of awkward if I didn’t, so I’m really glad I do like it.”

For the founder of Chamberlain Coffee, her green kitchen wouldn’t be complete without a coffee drawer. Upstairs, Chamberlain converted one of the extra bedrooms into a closet, where she uses a step stool to reach her high heels. The airy closet was made complete with an Ultrafragola mirror by Ettore Sottsass for Poltronova, worth $11,950.

“I live alone so I had some extra bedrooms to play with, and one thing that was kind of a dream of mine was to have sort of a dressing room where I can get my hair and makeup done,” she told AD. “I’m kind of mortified to admit that I have this as an entire room. I’m going to be honest, it’s a little bit, it’s like, really Emma?”

On social media, fans instantly gushed over the pictures taken of Chamberlain’s house tour for Architectural Digest.

Emma Chamberlain’s house tour for Architectural Digest

“I want to live here,” one person commented on Instagram.

“Gonna cry myself to sleep for the next week bc I don’t live in Emma Chamberlain’s house,” another person tweeted.

“Emma Chamberlain’s home... god I have seen what you’ve done for others and I want the same for me,” said someone else.

“Emma Chamberlain’s house is so dreamy,” said one Twitter user.

“Girls don’t want boyfriends they want Emma Chamberlain’s kitchen,” another person joked.

Some fans couldn’t help but make references to another famous Architectural Digest home tour: “Emma Chamberlain’s kitchen saw Dakota Johnson’s kitchen and said hold my beer.”

Last year, the YouTuber sold her modern West Hollywood home for $4.1m, just one year after she originally bought it for $3.9m. In June 2021, Chamberlain explained in a video posted to her YouTube channel that she was moving out of the contemporary-style home because it was located in the heavily populated area of West Hollywood.

“I’m ready to move to a different area of LA, a more relaxed area of LA,” she told her viewers at the time. “A little more removed from the rustle and bustle of Los Angeles, so that’s what I’m doing.”

According to Dirt, Chamberlain purchased her current home – which sits in the mountains above Beverly Hills – for $4.3m, after it was originally listed for $4.7m.