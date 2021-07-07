Emma Corrin has revealed that they use chest binders alongside a series of photographs of themselves wearing boxing wrap around their chest.

In a post to Instagram, The Crown star, who won a Golden Globe award for their portrayal of Princess Diana, said they are embracing a “new” and “intimate” journey after adopting the pronouns she/they in June.

“Some time before I bought my first binder,” they wrote in the caption, tagging photographer David Simon. “We used boxing wrap, thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool.

“It’s all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it,” they said.

In another picture they are seen topless, wearing black and white shorts from menswear designer Daniel W Fletcher, with their arm covering their chest.

Corrin also tagged g2cb, a trans-owned company where they bought their chest binder. A binder is worn around the breasts to give the appearance of a flatter chest.

The news comes after eagle-eyed fans noticed they had updated the pronouns in their Instagram name in June, now using either she or they.

Corrin’s post has won high praise from followers, who thanked them for sharing their journey. “Be whoever you are, you will always have my support and love,” one person said.

Spectrum Outfitters, a UK-based chest binder company has cautioned against using materials such as duct tape, bandages and sports tapes for binding.

“These items are not designed to stretch and could cause you to injure your ribs,” the company said. “The tape’s stickiness can also pull your skin and cause stretch marks and irritation and damage the soft chest tissue.”

In March, Corrin received a Golden Globe for the Best Actress in a Drama Series for their portrayal of Princess Diana in the fourth season of The Crown.

It came after they previously revealed that they had pushed for the show’s directors to depict Diana’s struggle with bulimia.

Speaking to the Radio Times in November 2020, Corrin said: “I felt that if we were trying to depict bulimia in an honest way, we had to show it. Diana was very candid about her experience, I so admire that.

”I don’t buy that anyone has a healthy relationship with food. These days there’s so much pressure, especially with social media, to be a certain way.”