Fans praise Emma Corrin’s unshaven body hair on ‘Harper’’s Bazaar’ cover

Emma Corrin has appeared on the most recent cover of Harper’s Bazaar and fans praised their appearance.

Corrin, who uses they/them pronouns, is seen wearing a tan set from the brand Miu Miu consisting of a tank top and boxer shorts. However, many fans pointed out their arm that is up and showing visible hair on the actor’s underarm.

After the magazine and Corrin shared a photo of the cover on Instagram, many people took to the comments to express how much they appreciated The Crown alum breaking the stigma that women need to have no hair to be considered beautiful.

“This is absolutely epic. How far we’ve come. Keep doing more of this!!!” one comment read while another agreed, writing, “Love Emma and everything they stand for.”

“Always blows my mind to see people losing theirs over body hair. All the horrific and evil things going on in the world and you’re concerned about someone’s shaving preferences,” a third commenter wrote, pointing out the negative comments made on the post.

“So, according to the comments, women are ‘unhygienic’ if they don’t shave, but no one would bat an eye if it were a man? Um, ok,” another commenter agreed.

Part of the outlet’s interview included what has happened since coming out as both queer and nonbinary. They first identified as LGBTQ+ in 2021, when they posted a photo of themselves on Instagram in a wedding dress with the caption “ur fave queer bride”. Later that year their pronouns on the platform changed and they posted photos of themselves wearing a chest binder.

“The vitriol is worse than I anticipated,” Corrin said. “Even though we like to think we’re in a progressive society, a lot of what we’re seeing is increasingly a step back.”

“I will never understand why. Who are you hurting by being yourself? Why am I controversial?”

This isn’t the first time Corrin has spoken out about the unexpected “hate” they received. In a February 2023 interview with Vanity Fair they revealed that coming out hadn’t been a discussion with their team at the time.

“Naively, maybe, it took me aback how much hate I got for that. It was quite a reality check,” Corrin told the outlet.

“But for a lot of people, it did help. Especially around conversation of gender and stuff, it does help a lot of people to see someone living as a nonbinary person in the world. I know how much other people’s accounts helped me, that’s my motivation for keeping my social media at the moment.”

They also reflected in the interview about only being offered female roles instead of nonbinary or male roles.

“Being nonbinary for me is a very fluid space where it’s not a rejection of femininity or masculinity, it’s sort of an embrace of both,” they said. “My experience on this earth has been a female one, up until recently, and I still love all those parts of me.”

“It’s interesting that I’m not offered male parts, but I would equally be drawn to that! I suppose it’s also what the industry sees you as, and I think, hopefully, that is shifting… But I would love to play nonbinary, new parts, male parts. Anything, as long as it’s right.”