Emma Corrin talks about her ‘very intimate journey’ as she recalls buying her first binder

Emma Corrin is embracing a “new” and “intimate” journey as she reveals she has bought her first binder.

The Crown star, who won a Golden Globe award for her portrayal of Princess Diana, has shared pictures of herself with boxing wrap around her chest - pictures taken before she purchased her binder.

“Some time before I bought my first binder,” she wrote alongside the post on her Instagram, tagging photographer David Simon.

“We used boxing wrap, thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool. It’s all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it,” she said.

In another picture she is seen topless, wearing black and white shorts, with her arm covering her chest.

Corrin also tagged g2cb, a trans-owned company where she bought her chest binder. A binder is worn around the breasts to give the appearance of a flatter chest.

The news comes after eagle-eyed fans noticed she had updated the pronouns in her Instagram name in June, now using either she or they.

Corrin’s post has won high praise from followers, who thanked her for sharing her journey. “Be whoever you are, you will always have my support and love,” one person said.

Spectrum Outfitters, a UK-based chest binder company has cautioned against using materials such as duct tape, bandages and sports tapes for binding.

“These items are not designed to stretch and could cause you to injure your ribs,” the company said. “The tape’s stickiness can also pull your skin and cause stretch marks and irritation and damage the soft chest tissue.”

In March, Corrin received a Golden Globe for the Best Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Princess Diana in the fourth season of The Crown.

It came after she previously revealed that she had pushed for the show’s directors to depict Diana’s struggle with bulimia.

Speaking to the Radio Times in November 2020, Corrin said: “I felt that if we were trying to depict bulimia in an honest way, we had to show it. Diana was very candid about her experience, I so admire that.

”I don’t buy that anyone has a healthy relationship with food. These days there’s so much pressure, especially with social media, to be a certain way.”