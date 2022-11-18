Quarter of adults ‘feel they’ve been passed over for job due to societal status’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One in four working class adults believe they have been overlooked for jobs because of their societal status, according to research.

A poll of 1,600 adults from social grades C2 to E found 44 per cent believe they have to try harder than others to reach their career goals.

Of those who’ve ever looked for work, 27 per cent said a lack of interview experience has hindered them.

While 23 per cent have struggled to do themselves justice through their CV or covering letter.

And 18 per cent admitted limited access to a computer or the internet has similarly stalled their efforts to land jobs.

Commissioned by Samsung, the survey found that despite such hurdles, 35 per cent are “desperate” to find employment in their chosen career.

While 39 per cent claim to have an “entrepreneurial spirit” but fear they don’t know how to apply it – suggesting guidance from an expert could make all the difference.

Toni Tone, content creator and author of Take Note: Real Life Lessons, said: “For me, the key to success is in the planning.

“Do your research, make notes, plan effectively – without my calendar alerts on my smartphone I wouldn’t be able to run my business."

It also emerged 53 per cent find job hunting overwhelming - with 30 per cent finding it so hard going at one time or another they’ve given up on their pursuit of a new role.

Nearly four in 10 (39 per cent) revealed they don’t know where to start when it comes to looking for work.

And greater self-belief would help - 32 per cent said having more confidence would motivate them to go for the job they really want rather than settle for something else.

Just under three in 10 (29 per cent) admitted knowing how to craft important interview documents – like covering letters or CVs – would help.

While internet access or access to reliable tech such a working computer would make all the difference for 24 per cent.

Sadly, of those polled who’ve managed to find employment, the survey found 54 per cent have accepted ‘whatever they could get’ rather than pursuing their dream career.

Carried out through OnePoll, the survey found 42 per cent aspire to change the direction of their career but worry they don’t have the right skills to do so.

Ms Tone said: “As long as you stay on top of the preparation and have that fire in your belly to keep going, the rest will follow.”