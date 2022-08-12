Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More parts of England will see hosepipe ban put in place after the UK saw the driest July since 1935.

According to the Met Office, the month of July was the driest for England since 1935 and the driest on record for East Anglia, southeast and southern England.

To combat the drought, a hosepipe ban was put in place to Southern Water customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight from on 5 August.

Now, with a drought expected to be declared in England, millions more are facing hosepipe bans.

This means that using hosepipes to water gardens, fill swimming pools, or clean your car will not be allowed.

Parts of Kent and Sussex are implementing similar bans, and anyone found breaking the rules could face a fine of up to £1,000.

“This summer has been a particularly hot one in the UK, and we’ve seen extended periods of hot weather and little rainfall. It’s no surprise that we’re being asked to decrease our water usage and steer clear of using hosepipes in gardens,” Nat White, head of brand communications at tradesperson finding service Rated People, told The Independent.

For those who are worried about watering their gardens, gardening experts from Rated People have shared their top tips.

Use a watering can

By using a watering can you can control the flow of water more easily than you can with a hosepipe, and using a watering can is still legal during a hosepipe ban.

Water in the morning or evening

By watering your garden early in the morning or later in the evening, less water will evaporate which means your plants will get more of that much-needed water.

Use greywater

According to the experts: “Greywater is household wastewater like water from your shower, sink or leftover boiling water. Collect this to use in your garden. Water that you’ve used to boil vegetables can contain minerals so it can be great for your plants – just remember to let it cool down first to avoid damaging them.”

Install a drip or trickle irrigation system

These systems are exempt from hosepipe bans as they are efficient at how they distribute water.

Conserve moisture in the ground

To help reduce water evaporation from the soil, lay mulch-like bark chippings over it. If you do get irrigation installed, this can also help this system to be more efficient.