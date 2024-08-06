How to pimp up your home with lavender plants

Support truly

For the love of lavender… infusing your life with this fragrant herb can fully restore your home with its soothing scent and wellbeing benefits.

Indeed, the tranquil beauty of lavender fields is well storied, not to mention lavender’s aromatherapy benefits – and how its essential oils are a one-stop shop for destressing, relaxing and streaming happiness.

And that’s where this scent of the season comes in…

Here, David Denyer, expert florist at eflorist and former gold medal winner at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, shares his expert tips to get the most from those fresh and dried bunches…

Brighten up your space with fresh lavender bouquets

“First off, you can go for a fresh lavender bouquet in a vase,” suggests Denyer.

“This adds a delightful pop of colour and a calming fragrance to your living space, making it feel extra cosy and inviting.”

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

“To keep your bouquet looking and smelling fresh, just add a tiny bit of water, around 1 cm, to your vase – don’t forget to change the water regularly to keep mould at bay,” he adds.

Lavender crafts for the holidays

Another fun project to try is making a lavender wreath, says Denyer. “Instead of buying one, you can create your own at home using lavender from your garden, or bouquets you’ve picked up.

“It’s a lovely, hands-on activity that’s sure to bring a bit of joy to your day.”

open image in gallery A home made dried lavender wreath offers a warm welcome (Alamy/PA)

Start by choosing a base for your wreath. “You could use a wire frame, a grapevine circle, or something else nice and sturdy.

“Then, get to work layering the lavender onto your base, securing it in place as you go.”

He continues: “You can keep it simple with just the lavender, or you might want to add a ribbon or other decorative touches to give it a tad more flair.”

Once your wreath is finished, he says to hang it on your door, display it on your wall, or use it as a centrepiece.

“It’s a lovely way to infuse any space with a calming, natural touch,” notes Denyer. “Plus, the fresh lavender scent is a bonus.”

Create lavender sachets for a fresh and pest-free home

open image in gallery Lavender sachets keep moths at bay (Alamy/PA)

“Fill little cloth bags or organza pouches with dried lavender flowers and tuck them into your drawers, cupboards, or under your pillow,” underlines Denyer.

“Not only do these lavender sachets provide a lovely scent that lingers, but they also repel moths, mosquitos and other pests, making your fabrics stay fresh and protected.”

Keep spiders at bay with homemade lavender spray

If you’ve ever struggled with a surge of eight-legged invaders, homemade lavender spray might become your new go-to solution, highlights Denyer.

“With September approaching, it’s not just the changing leaves that signal a shift – spiders are also gearing up for their mating season.”

“So, as you prepare for autumn, consider this natural remedy to keep those arachnids at bay.”

Simply combine lavender oil with water or carrier oil such as witch hazel or jojoba oil, says Denyer. “Another option is to use dried lavender flowers picked straight from your garden.”

Infuse your cooking with edible lavender

As Denyer points out, dried lavender isn’t just a treat for the senses in your home. “It’s also an amazing ingredient for your kitchen.”

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

“English lavender (lavandula angustifolia) is perfect for this because it’s not only edible, but also has a milder flavour compared to its French cousin (lavandula dentata),” highlights Denyer.

“Which tends to have a stronger, almost soapy taste that can overpower delicate recipes.”

When you’re cooking with dried English lavender, he says to remember a little bit goes a long way. “Its flavour is pretty strong, so you don’t need much to add a special touch to your recipes.

“Sprinkle a bit into your cookie or cake batter, and you’ll be surprised at how this lovely herb can transform your treats.”

He continues: “Have fun playing around with it and enjoy the unique flavour it brings to your dishes.”

Make lavender potpourri

“Potpourri is a fantastic way to use dried lavender for both décor and aromatherapy.

“French lavender is my top pick for this purpose – its unique, sweet, and spicy scent is stronger and lasts longer than other varieties.

“Plus, its distinctive ‘ears’ – serrated leaves and fringed flowers – make it visually striking and instantly recognisable,” highlights Denyer.

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

To make your own, he says to toss the dried lavender into a bowl, add a few drops of essential oil, and let it sit for a few hours.

“You’ll end up with a lovely smelling mix that makes your home smell wonderful.”