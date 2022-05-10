Anna Kournikova marks Enrique Iglesias’ birthday with rare family photo

Annie Kournikova has posted a rare photograph of her and partner Enrique Iglesias’ family to celebrate the singer’s 47th birthday.

The retired Russian tennis player posted the snap on her Instagram, giving her nearly two million followers a glimpse into her family life with the three children she shares with Iglesias.

Kournikova and the Hero singer are sitting on the grass in the photograph with their four-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy sitting on their mother’s lap, while two-year-old Mary sits atop her father’s shoulders.

Iglesias is leaning towards Lucy to give her a kiss while Kournikova watches on while smiling.

The former World Number One player wrote in the caption of her post: “Happy Birthday to the most amazing Dad! We super love you!!!”

Although the pair have been together since 2001, after Kournikova appeared as Iglesias’ love interest in the music video for his hit single Escape, they have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye.

The couple have never confirmed whether they are married, but Kournikova added Iglesias’ last name to her own on her Instagram profile.

Fans were delighted by the rare family snap, with several commenting “finally” under the post.

“The best birthday post,” wrote one fan, while another added: “Omfg [sic] family pic on Enrique’s birthday! I love you guys so much.”

“Thank you for sharing, Anna! The cutest family in the world,” a third fan wrote.

A fourth described the photograph as “heartmelting”.

On Sunday, which was Mother’s Day in the US and other parts of the world, Iglesias posted a video of Kournikova dancing to I Love Rock ‘N Roll by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts with their son in their back garden.

He added the caption: “Happy Mother’s Day! To all mothers around the world, you rock.”

In September 2021, Iglesias revealed that his children have seen the Escape music video and put “two and two together” by themselves.

“Whenever they hear one of my songs they can actually recognize my voice, which is pretty cool. But when they watch that video, I think it does throw them off a little bit,” he told SiriusXM.

“What is mum doing there?’ you know, ‘with dad’ you know? ‘When was this?’ It’s actually incredible to watch the expression on their faces. It’s pretty cool.”