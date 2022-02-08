Etsy reveals its top wedding trends for 2022

Etsy has releasing its 2022 Wedding Trend Guide, revealing the top trends for the most special celebrations, based on Etsy search data.

After months of postponed, reduced or altogether cancelled celebrations, wedding planning is picking up, and couples (and their guests) can’t wait to get the party started.

With trends like bridal bows, 1960s style, and regency aesthetics on the rise, 2022 nuptials are all about embracing individuality and everything unconventional.

While the pandemic accelerated the micro wedding trend, many couples have taken the opportunity to lean into extra-special personalised details, creating an unforgettable, intimate celebration for their nearest and dearest.

Etsy saw a 47 per cent increase in searches for personalised place cards, and a 170 per cent increase in searches for custom wedding favours, in the last three months.

From colourful, destination-themed receptions to bespoke, heirloom-worthy gifts, the wedding planning boom is here - and these are the top trends this season.

Bridal bows

Many brides are eager to get ultra-glamorous and polished for their big day, and bows offer the perfect solution (Getty Images)

Bows are having a big moment. Etsy has seen a 51 per cent increase in searches for bow gowns or dresses, and a 114 per cent increase in searches for bridal or bridesmaid bow accessories. After living in loungewear for the past few years, many brides are eager to get ultra-glamorous and polished for their big day, and bows offer the perfect solution. Whether oversized and sculptural or small and dainty, the bow is an enduring classic that can add romance, drama or even a touch of whimsy to any bridal look or wedding day décor.

1960s style

The 1960s have long had a major influence on the world of fashion, and this historical time of change and revolution saw several enduring trends emerge (case in point: the miniskirt). Sixties brides did their own thing, rejecting the overly feminine standards of the previous decade, and opting for pared-down looks and shorter hemlines.

With searches on Etsy for short wedding dresses up 29 per cent, and searches for A-line dresses up 22 per cent, today’s brides are taking cues from history and embracing the styles of decades past. To top the retro look off, shorter veils and veil alternatives are also making a comeback: there’s been a 41 per cent increase in searches for short or shoulder-length veils, a 37 per cent increase in searches for blushers and a 10 per cent increase in searches for pillbox hats, in the last three months.

Heirloom-worthy gifts

When it comes to thoughtful wedding gifts for the home, gone are the days of formal china sets that end up sitting in cupboards unused. Today, wedding guests are seeking out ultra-personal, heirloom-worthy wedding gifts that can be cherished and passed down to future generations—and ones that couples will actually use. On Etsy, there has been a 77 per cent increase in searches for personalised wedding or couples cutting boards, a 129 per cent increase in searches for custom wedding or couples illustrations, and a 34 per cent increase in searches for custom cake knives or cutting sets.

Another very sweet way to send your congrats to the happy couple is through a wedding keepsake gift, that allows them to relive their special day for years to come, such as a wedding keepsake box.

Destination (and destination-inspired) weddings

It’s safe to say we’re all craving a getaway, and many couples are taking the opportunity to get hitched in paradise or, with all of the unknowns surrounding traveling over the last few years, bringing the destination right to their guests. From passport-inspired wedding invitations to beach-inspired favours and tropical décor, couples are embracing escapism and creating little slices of wanderlust at home.

Regency aesthetics

Regencycore - a style inspired by the 1800s elite - is continuing to influence both décor and fashion alike (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

With Bridgerton expected to return to our screens soon, “regencycore”—a style inspired by the 1800s elite—is continuing to influence both décor and fashion alike. Inspired by a sense of escapism, this trend is all about fairy-tale opulence, elegance, timeless romance and vintage-inspired luxury. Etsy has seen a 121 per cent increase in searches for bridal gloves, a 93 per cent increase in searches for puff sleeve wedding dresses, and a 78 per cent increase in searches for pearl veils.

Related to this aesthetic is an increased interest in tea-party inspired weddings and bridal showers: over the last three months, searches for tea wedding favours have increased by 66 per cent. Brides wanting to go all out with this royal theme can have fun incorporating luxe fabrics, pastel tones, brass accents and soft delicate details. It’s also a great way to utilise vintage homewares like candle sticks, tea sets and mismatched china place settings.

Colourful celebrations

Bright, colourful celebrations of love are going to be a major trend for 2022, with searches for colourful wedding items jumping by 327 per cent in the last three months. A departure from the more muted and neutral tones of the last few years, couples are embracing bright, vibrant colour palettes and incorporating bold hues into everything from invitations, to florals, to tablescapes - and even down to the bride and groom’s attire.

This trend is all about showing off your personality, injecting joy into your special day, and setting the tone for a fun, playful and entirely unique celebration.

Etsy has even seen expanded colour palettes take off in engagement rings, with a 249 per cent increase in searches for ruby engagement rings, and a 105 per cent increase in searches for emerald engagement rings, and a 12 per cent increase in searches for sapphire engagement rings.