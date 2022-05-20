How the couple that won £184 million celebrated their win

This week, a British couple became the nation’s biggest EuroMillions winners by earning a jackpot of £148million. So, how did they celebrate?

A family source told The Sun that Joe Thwaite, 49, and his wife Jess, 44, enjoyed a relaxed meal at Miller & Carter restaurant in Gloucester.

“It was a low-key celebration, the Thwaites weren’t popping champagne but they enjoyed the moment with their extended family,” they said.

“They were in such a celebratory mood — they left a sizeable tip.”

The source added that the family raised a glass in memory of Mrs Thwaite’s dad, Tony Shearing, who died in 2015, and had always told them: “Imagine if you won the Lottery.”

The couple went public with their win on Thursday.

Mr Thwaite revealed he woke up early to an email telling him he had won the morning after purchasing the tickets.

“I looked it up and saw we’d won. I saw how much and I didn’t know what to do. I couldn’t go back to sleep,” he said.

“I didn’t want to wake Jess up so I just laid there for what seemed like forever. I spent some time searching for property with no budget limit, which was a novelty!”

Ms Thwaite added: “The win gives us time to dream, which we haven’t had before. We’ve had one week to think about this and we now have time to share lots of experiences and go on adventures with our family and friends.

“Our two children have always talked about going to Hawaii, I’ve no idea why, but we can now make that dream come true.

“They have always wanted a horse box for our ponies rather than the run-down trailer we use.

“Just to see their faces when we can make these things come true will be worth every penny.”

The previous record for the biggest UK Euromillions win was held by an anonymous ticket-holder who took away £170m in October 2019.