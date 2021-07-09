There was cause for celebration on Wednesday as England beat Denmark 2-1 in its latest UEFA Euro 2020 game and earned a spot in the tournament’s final.

The easing of coronavirus restrictions means outdoor and indoor venues are back open and ready for business and there’s no better place to get in on the kind of buzz that only an England game could generate, than your local big screen venue.

Ahead of the final match against Italy on Sunday, 11 July, which will kick off at 8pm, we’ve picked out the best pubs and venues to support the team in the UK’s biggest cities. While tickets at many of the dedicated fan zones and large screens sold out weeks in advance, here are some of the venues still available for booking or taking walk-ins.

Showcase cinemas, nationwide

After a quiet year for the cinema industry, due to the pandemic forcing them shut, Showcase is back open. With cinemas across the country, including Liverpool, Nottingham, Leeds, Leicester and London, the company is using its screens to show England games for free.

An added bonus is that all the screens are indoor, which is particularly convenient given the UK’s unpredictable weather. Tickets are still available at a few locations, including its venues in Coventry and Peterborough.

Brewdog, nationwide

A Brewdog bar in Manchester (Brewdog)

In celebration of football’s return, Brewdog pubs are turning themselves into fan zones. The chain has venues up and down the country, with more than 20 in London alone. While booking to watch the match is required, many locations still have availability. Visit its website to see which fan zones are still available to book.

Pop Brixton, London

This large outdoor dining and drinking south-London based venue will be showing the game on a mega screen measuring almost 4 metres wide. Opened in 2015, Pop Brixton is home to a range of small, independent businesses serving fresh food from a variety of cuisines. Although it has been taking pre-bookings, the venue has reserved walk-in spots for every match.

The Happenstance, London

A short walk away from St Paul’s cathedral, the Happenstance will be showing the match on multiple big screens both inside and on its huge terrace outdoors. Promising a “sophisticated” spot for the match, the venue has designed a selection of sharing boards and fully loaded burgers for a “summer of sport”. Enquire to see if bookings for Sunday’s match are still available on its website.

Truman’s Social Club, London

Truman’s Social Club (Truman’s Social Club)

East London’s Truman’s Social Club will be screening the match on both of its big screens. Describing itself as a “beer hall”, it has more than 20 beers on tap to get you through the game. Bookings for Wednesday have now closed, but limited walk-in tables will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Dive Bar and Grill, Manchester

Complete with an outdoor heated terrace, plus a huge indoor events room with more than 15 screens, Dive Bar and Grill is the perfect place to catch all the action. Situated in Manchester’s Northern Quarter, the newly refurbished venue has a smaller drinks selection than some of the other bars in this roundup but promises a “premium” viewing experience nonetheless. Enquire here to book.

Barca, Manchester

At the heart of Manchester’s Castlefield area, Barca Bar has a restaurant, bar, and a large outdoor area by the canal including a decked terrace. The venue will be showing all Euro 2020 games both in its inside areas and outdoor screens. Luckily for those who didn’t manage to book tickets at a fan park, the venue is not taking bookings but is expected to fill up quickly, so we recommend getting there early.

Punch Tarmey’s, Liverpool

Situated in the city’s trendy Baltic Triangle area, Punch Tarmey’s is Liverpool’s largest Irish bar. Promising a warm atmosphere and rare Irish whiskeys, the venue has several large screens. It has a strict no-booking walk-in policy, ideal for those making last-minute plans to watch Sunday’s game.

Camp and Furnace, Liverpool

Another venue located in the city’s Baltic Triangle, visit Camp and Furnace’s warehouse venue for an indoor beer garden experience. As well as serving beers, Bratwurst sausages and pretzels, the football will be available to watch on its large screens. While the venue was taking bookings ahead of the match (tickets are now sold out), walk-ins are also encouraged.

Hennessey’s Bar, Birmingham

One of the larger venues in Birmingham’s Digbeth area, Hennessey’s will be showing all the Euro 2020 games on its huge outdoor screen. Thanks to a canopy over its beer garden, and plenty of indoor seating, it makes for comfortable sports viewing come rain or shine. The bar’s tickets for Sunday’s game have now sold out but it will still be taking walk-ins on the day.