Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New York influencer Eva Evans dies aged 29

Eva Evans had more than 300,000 followers on TikTok

Amber Raiken
New York
Monday 22 April 2024 14:39
Comments
New York influencer Eva Evans dies aged 29
New York influencer Eva Evans dies aged 29 (itsevaevans / Instagram)

New York City-based influencer Eva Evans has died at the age of 29.

Evans’ sister, Lila, took to Instagram on 21 April to reveal that the TikTok star has passed away. In the post’s caption – which featured a snap of Evans wearing a colourful dress and smiling – Lila praised her sister and detailed the devastating news.

“Please share this post so that it reaches everyone it needs to,” she wrote. “Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died.”

Lila went on to speak candidly about her grief, before showing her support for Evans’ fans, adding: “After 24 hours, I still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so I know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be.”

She specified that “a celebration of Eva” will be held in lower Manhattan on 23 April. She also told fans that they could message her for details on how to attend the event.

Lila concluded her caption by acknowledging how much she loves and misses her sister. She also noted that she’s taking a step back from posting on social media, as she’s planning the celebration of Evans.

“I wish I had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what I don’t,” she wrote. “I am keeping this brief, so we can plan for the next few days, but you’ll be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be without her.”

More follows…

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in