New York influencer Eva Evans dies aged 29

New York City-based influencer Eva Evans has died at the age of 29.

Evans’ sister, Lila, took to Instagram on 21 April to reveal that the TikTok star has passed away. In the post’s caption – which featured a snap of Evans wearing a colourful dress and smiling – Lila praised her sister and detailed the devastating news.

“Please share this post so that it reaches everyone it needs to,” she wrote. “Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died.”

Lila went on to speak candidly about her grief, before showing her support for Evans’ fans, adding: “After 24 hours, I still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so I know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be.”

She specified that “a celebration of Eva” will be held in lower Manhattan on 23 April. She also told fans that they could message her for details on how to attend the event.

Lila concluded her caption by acknowledging how much she loves and misses her sister. She also noted that she’s taking a step back from posting on social media, as she’s planning the celebration of Evans.

“I wish I had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what I don’t,” she wrote. “I am keeping this brief, so we can plan for the next few days, but you’ll be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be without her.”

