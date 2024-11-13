Eva Longoria reveals she and family have relocated outside of ‘dystopian’ US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Eva Longoria has opened up about why she and her family have moved outside of the United States.

In a recent interview, the 49-year-old revealed that she, her husband José Bastón, and their six-year-old son Santiago are splitting their time between living in Spain and Mexico City.

For the last few years, Longoria has been working on different mini-series for CNN with 2023’s Searching for Mexico and the next installment titled Searching for Spain. Despite being in these countries for work, the actress began to notice that Los Angeles was changing significantly enough that she no longer wanted to live there.

“I had my whole adult life here,” the Desperate Housewives actor said about California. “But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then Covid happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s*** on California – it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

The director acknowledged that she is “privileged” to be able to move countries.

“I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them,” she told Marie Clarie.

Longoria joined Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on the presidential campaign trail ( Getty Images for Academy Museum )

On November 6, it was announced that Donald Trump had won a second term in the White House as he beat his opponent, Kamala Harris. Longoria was one of the many celebrities who had endorsed Harris throughout her campaign, joining her and her selected vice president, Tim Walz on the campaign trail.

Following the results of the election, Longoria admitted that she wasn’t surprised to see a Trump victory. “The shocking part is not that he won,” she told Marie Claire. “It’s that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office.”

In light of the loss, Longoria vowed to continue her activism. “I would like to think our fight continues,” she said, while noting that “if [Trump] keeps his promises [America] is going to be a scary place.”

Longoria isn’t the only celebrity who has spoken out following the results of the election. Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram at the time writing about how much fear would be present throughout the country.

“Many fear their rights will be impeded and denied. Many, minority groups and young people will be afraid. Gay and trans people will be more afraid. We know that many women will now find it difficult to get the reproductive healthcare that they need and deserve,” she wrote.

She then urged people to “wake up and fight for women and our children and their futures,” adding: “Fight against tyranny, one day at a time. One fight at a time. One protest at a time. That’s what it means to be an American. That’s what it has always meant and will always mean regardless of the outcome.”