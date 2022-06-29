Eva Mendes says she asked Ryan Gosling for his underwear from ‘Barbie’

Eva Mendes just shared a fun fact: She apparently took the underwear worn by her longtime partner Ryan Gosling in the upcoming Barbie movie.

The 48-year-old actor discussed Gosling’s role as Ken in the upcoming Greta Gerwig film during a recent interview on The Talk. She said that when first saw the image of the 41-year-old actor, as he wore a denim vest, pants, and white underwear, the “14-year-old in her was like, ‘ah’”.

Although Mendes was amused by and admired the photo, one of the first things that came to mind was how much she wanted to wear his underwear, which had “Ken” written on it.

“It’s a funny photo, and he’s trying to be funny, so it works on all levels,” the Hitch star explained. “When I saw it, he sent it to me from work, and I said, ‘can I please have that underwear? Please, I never ask for anything.’”

“So, anyway, I do have it. I’m wearing it right now,” she added.

Mendes noted how there was “a lot of debate” about Gosling’s look -- which included platinum blonde hair, a spray tan, and six-pack abs. On social media, many fans were divided about if he was the right person for the part of Ken or not.

However, in response to those critics, Mendes went on to remind viewers that Gosling was doing his job and playing a fictional character.

“People do know he’s not playing a real person, right?,” she said. “He’s playing a fake person.”

During the program, host Jerry O’Connell appeared wearing his own version of the actor’s Ken outfit, before Mendes expressed how her significant other has started a trend. She’s calling the moment the “Ken-aissance”.

“I feel like my man has started a real renaissance,” she continued. “Like a Ken-aissance. I see what’s going on.”

She went on to detail how the photo of The Notebook star has created so many memes, including one of her favourites which featured an image of him in Barbie and another of him as Court Gentry in The Gray Man. The text above the two photos reads: “Inside of you there are 2 Ryan Goslings.”

Regarding which of the two Goslings she’d choose, she said that she’d want them both, but at different occasions.

“Well I definitely want to spend my nights with the Gray Man and then spend my days with Ken,” she said. “That’s a party. ‘Cause Ken’s fun and the Gray Man, you know.”

When the image of Gosling as Ken was first released by Warner Bros earlier this month, Mendes showed her support for his role.

“So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…#Thatsmyken,” she wrote on Instagram.

Mendes and Gosling share two children - Esmeralda, seven, and Amanda, six - and have kept their personal lives mostly out of the spotlight. Mendes has previously opened up about how she maintains her privacy and why she never posts about the La La Land star or their children on social media.

On Instagram back in April 2020, she said that she doesn’t post about her children because they’re so “little” and keeping her relationship “private” with Gosling is something that “works” for them.

“I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life,” she wrote. “And since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent.”

“And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent,” she continued. “As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, to stay private.”