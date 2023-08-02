Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eva Mendes is ready to soak up her competition at the 2024 Oscars.

The actress showed herself in a dress entirely made out of sponges on Monday in a recent Instagram post. The gown was covered in green, orange and blue sponges that are actually her Skura Style kitchen sponges. She became a co-owner and brand ambassador of the company back in May 2022.

The sponges are one of the brand’s newer products and are meant to indicate when a user should throw it out in favour of a new sponge. The key is to wait until the black logo completely disappears.

Mendes finished off the look with gold accents including a single bangle, dangle earrings and a thick chain necklace. Her hair was done in a half-up style with a gold clip securing it in addition to neon green sunglasses.

To fully round out the summer vibes of the outfit, Mendes wore a bright pink lip and blush.

“Oscar lewk? Met Gala,” her Instagram caption read as she teased where she might be wearing the adventurous outfit.

“Is this what they mean when they say ‘clean fashion’?” she jokingly continued.

Mendes said she would be updating her post based on other jokes about the sponge dress written in the comments section by her fans.

“It’s very Haute Skuture,” one of the jokes read. However, most fans were too busy applauding the actress for making any outfit look good regardless of the choice of medium.

“Btw you are stunning, even covered by sponges,” one fan wrote, while another said: ““BETTER SEE THIS LOOK AT THE OSCARS.:

Other fans were curious where they could actually buy one of these dresses, only to be disappointed to learn it’s not for sale.

“Not me one second away to compliment you on this dress and ask where it’s from just to realise it’s your product…” one comment began. “...You ship to Sweden, right?”

“I think we need that print of dress in our life now,” another comment read.

(Instagram / Eva Mendes)

Mendes replied that it might become one of the newest fashion crazes. “It started out as a joke but I’m kinda vibing it now!” The Place Beyond the Pines star replied to a comment.

She’s not the only one to fawn over the sponges as her longtime partner, Ryan Gosling, praised them while doing press for the Barbie movie, which is currently playing in theaters.

Mendes pinned the video to her Instagram with Gosling saying, “It’s an amazing sponge!”

The pair is known for supporting each other across social media as Mendes also used a sponge ad as an opportunity to promote Gosling’s movie.

“Ken gives @skurastyle products a ‘Ken out of Ken,” the caption of another Instagram post reads.

“Link in my bio for my kitchen kenessentials. Okay, too many Ken puns for one post. Kenenough is Kenenough. D**n! I did it aken!”

The pair have been together since 2011 and have two children together, daughters named Amada Lee, seven, and Esmeralda Amada, eight.