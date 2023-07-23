Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

BBC presenter Evan Davis has recalled the tragic moment he learnt his father had died by suicide on his wedding day.

In July 2022, Davis, 61, tied the knot with French landscape architect Guillaume Baltz, 56, at Lambeth town hall.

Shortly after the ceremony, however, he received a text from his brother Roland telling him to “call ASAP”.

When he finally got in contact, he received the news from Roland that “Dad’s died”.

Davis responded: “OK. I’m actually just getting married at the moment. I want to absorb the news very quickly. I’ll call you back straight away.”

Five minutes later, he discovered that his father, Quintin Davis, 92, who was seriously ill, had died by suicide.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Davis explained how the occasion turned into “a very warm-hearted, supportive, reflective day” as he told guests in a speech telling the guests his father had died.

Davis told his guests: “We’ve just had some news. My father died. But I don’t want you to be alarmed.

Davis shared his father’s story in a new interview (BBC)

“He was very elderly and it was definitely time. There’s actually nothing we can do. So I’m going to propose that we carry on.”

In the interview, the Dragons’ Den host explained that his father had expressed his wishes to die by suicide to his three sons the previous year, and wrote a letter on the day saying that his “system is closing down” and that he was “on the verge of mental breakdown – IE, I am going mad and physically falling apart”.

“I really have no alternative,” Quintin wrote. “Thank you all for being such a wonderful family.”

In a second letter, labelled a “suicide note”, Quintin stressed that he had died unaided and as a way to “maintain my autonomy”.

“I am not unhappy or depressed. I go because I have decided that I am now ready to go,” he wrote. “I wish to place on record that I have enjoyed a happy and fulfilled life, much of it due to the exceptionally fine quality and character of every member of my family, and wish them all the best of luck in the future.

Growing emotional as he told the story, Davis said: “I’m only crying because I loved my dad so much. I’m not sad. This is not a sad story.”

