Evel Knievel’s son Robbie dies at age 60 after cancer battle

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Evel Knievel’s son, Robbie Knievel, has died at the age of 60 following a cancer battle.

Robbie’s older brother, Kelly Knievel, confirmed the daredevil’s death to The Independent. He noted that Robbie had been battling pancreatic cancer and that he was surrounded by family when he passed.

“He had been in hospice for a couple days with advanced pancreatic cancer,” he said. “He died at three in the morning last night, with his three daughters by his side.”

Kelly added: “Daredevils don’t live easy lives.”

Evel Knievel’s brand, which is owned by Kelly, also shared a post on Instagram on Friday to announce Robbie’s passing, writing: “A Great Daredevil has Died Robbie Knievel May 7, 1962 - January 13, 2023.”

Robbie had followed in his famous father’s footsteps. He first performed when he was eight, alongside his father, at Madison Square Garden and went on to perform over 350 jumps throughout his career, as noted by the New York Post.

He set over 20 records for his jumps, including a successful one over the water fountain at Caesars Palace in 1989. Evel also previously attempted to do this jump over the fountains but didn’t succeed.

Some of Robbie’s other jumps included one at the Grand Canyon and one at the USS Intrepid. His final stunt was at Coachella in 2011, when he jumped over a series of trucks at the Spotlight 29 Casino.

Robbies’ death also comes nearly 17 years after his father passed, due to respiratory disease.

In the comments on Evel Knievel’s brand’s Instagram post, which announced Robbie’s death, fans expressed their condolences to his family.

“Rest & Ride in Peace Robbie,” one wrote, while another added: “Rip king of kings.”

A third said: “Gonna be some good stunt shows in heaven soon. Robbie...etc.”