Create glorious winter pots to brighten up the darkest days

The nights may be drawing in but there’s still time to plant some glorious winter flowers and foliage to brighten up your patio and window boxes in the cooler months.

“Container displays are a fantastic way to bring your garden to life during the winter months and can be enjoyed regardless of the size of your outdoor space,” says Dobbies’ plant buyer, Nigel Lawton.

“Whether you’re looking to spruce up a balcony, compact patio or doorstep, colourful pots are an effective way to make an instant impact and can be tailored to your style.”

“Enhance your winter garden with plants that display vibrant foliage, grasses, evergreen shrubs, and conifers, which provide height and structure in your containers. Pair these with bright winter bedding for a display that will continue to flourish into the new year,” adds Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres.

Here, the experts offer some of their favourite plants for a glorious winter container display.

1. Sarcococca

“One of my favourite plants to include in winter pots is sarcococca, commonly known as Christmas box, as its sweet winter perfume will bring a beautiful fragrance to displays. This evergreen plant is low maintenance and shade-tolerant, making it ideal for doorsteps, and it works well in containers,” says Lawton.

2. Skimmia

“Skimmia rubella is perfect for containers at this time of year thanks to their bright red winter buds and fragrant flowers in early spring,” he continues.

3. Evergreens

Evergreen plants like leucothoe, nandina and Viburnum tinus also work well in containers at this time of year and provide great structure, Lawton suggests, while mahonia, Skimmia japonica, heucheras and hebes produce bright blooms even on the darkest days, says Palphramand.

4. Statement plants

“If you’re looking to make a statement, topiary is a fantastic way to add interest to your garden during the winter months. Buxus (box) can be easily shaped into pyramids and balls with a bit of practice. Bay tree topiary is also popular with gardeners looking to add height to displays,” says Lawton.

5. Winter pansies

“For a blooming display during warmer spells through winter until early spring, plant winter-flowering violas and pansies now in pots. To prevent these getting waterlogged, make sure you raise your container up on pot feet to ensure good drainage,” Lawton advises.

6. Hellebores

This popular early bloomer flowers in winter and early spring with subtle nodding blooms in shades ranging from plum to pink and white. Many are evergreen, others perennial, so when it has finished flowering in its pot you can plant it on in the garden.

7. Winter heather combinations

Winter heathers and cyclamen work well with dwarf conifers and come in a variety of colours and textures to complement any container, Palphramand suggests.

8. Other flowering bedding

As well as winter-flowering pansies, violas, cyclamen, ornamental cabbage and primroses add a burst of colour during shorter days, he adds.

9. Ivy

Often much maligned by gardeners, ivy comes into its own in winter, producing black berries which are a magnet to birds, plus it’s ideal for filling in gaps and spilling over the edge of containers.10. Berried plants

“For a unique festive touch, consider incorporating berries into your winter containers,” Palphramand advises. Plants such as callicarpa, gaultheria procumbens, red-berried holly, pyracantha and skimmia bear clusters of shiny, bright fruits in autumn and winter, adding visual interest to your winter container.

Tips for height and structure

Dwarf conifers offer upright, evergreen sprays that add to height, while ornamental grasses provide movement and structure.The colourful stems of cornus, combined with low winter bedding, perennials, and small shrubs, will certainly brighten any outdoor space, Palphramand advises.

Positioning pots

During winter months, light levels are at their lowest, so position your containers in areas that receive ample sunlight. Grouping containers in sheltered locations can also protect them from extreme weather conditions.

In the worst weather, individual pots can be insulated with horticultural fleece or bubble wrap to keep the roots warm. Although it is not necessary to feed container plants during winter, it is important to monitor the compost, as it can dry out quickly during mild spells and may require watering.