F1’s glitzy arrival in Las Vegas was a star-studded affair, with celebrities descending on the Strip this weekend for front-row seats to the races.

The highly-anticipated event began on Friday (17 November) and concluded Sunday (19 November), with Max Verstappen lifting his 18th trophy of the season.

During his post-win interview, the three-time world champion, 26, noted the “great” turnout at the event.

“A great crowd, I hope everyone enjoyed it a bit, we definitely did, so already excited to come back next year and hopefully try and do something similar,” he reflected on the three-day spectacle, which was attended by several actors, sportspersons, and musicians.

Here is the full list of celebrities at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix:

Brad Pitt

Pitt, 59, is currently filming a Formula 1 movie called ‘Apex’ (Getty Images)

Brad Pitt, who is currently filming an F1 movie called Apex, was among the A-list celebrities to attend the starry sporting event.

Speaking to ABC7, the 59-year-old actor said he was “really excited” to be there, adding: “I think it’s a good one.”

In an earlier interview with former British racing champion Martin Brundle, Pitt teased the plot of his forthcoming film, which is directed by Joseph Kosinski.

Pitt explained that he portrays “a guy who raced in the 1990s… who has a horrible crash, craps out and disappears” before he is recruited by a “last place team” that has “never scored a point”.

“Tell you what’s amazing about it – there are cameras mounted all over the car – you’ve never seen speed, you’ve never seen just the G-forces like this. It’s really, really exciting,” he said, according to a Variety report.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna flew to Las Vegas this weekend to support her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, who was named the Creative Director of sportswear brand Puma’s partnership with the F1 last month.

They were seen together at a pop-up event on Friday in Las Vegas, with the “Diamonds” singer wearing a long leather coat, black pumps, and silver accessories for the occasion.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, wore pieces from the collaboration, including neon-green Puma gloves and matching sneakers.

Kylie Minogue

The ‘Padam Padam’ hitmaker was spotted taking selfies with ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star Terry Crews (Getty Images)

Kylie Minogue took the stage with an electric performance during the opening ceremony on Wednesday, as the “Padam Padam” hitmaker was later joined by British racing world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Minogue, 55, wore a red leather jumpsuit for the occasion, completing the look with a matching red lip.

Later, the Australian singer was spotted taking selfies at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews.

J Balvin

F1 Las Vegas Auto Racing (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Colombian singer J Balvin performed at both the opening and closing ceremonies, making him the only musician to take the stage at the inaugural F1 race twice this weekend.

“No matter where you’re from, your language, people just love it, you know?” the “prince of Reggaeton” said about his connection to the sport. “It’s really cohesive – my vision and Formula One.”

Paris Hilton

Hotel heiress Paris Hilton was among the famous faces spotted at the event this weekend, with The Simple Life star selecting an all-black leather ensemble for one of her multiple appearances in Vegas.

On Friday, she was photographed wearing a sparkly, silver racing suit, with purple and pink accents, at at an exclusive Hilton party.

(Getty Images for Hilton)

Cara Delevingne and Heidi Klum

Former supermodel Heidi Klum attended the billion-dollar sporting event with her husband Tom Kaulitz, with the couple reportedly attending DJ Tiesto’s post-race performance.

Klum, 50, opted to wear thigh-high black leather boots over fishnet stockings, and a matching leather jacket.

Cara Delevingne also made an appearance. The British supermodel, 30, wore a bright green, coordinated look.

Earlier this year, she addressed her decision to turn down an interview Sky Sports’ Formula One host Brundle at the British Grand Prix.

“I was told to say no so I did.” Delevingne said, explaining their awkward interaction on the grid walk. She added that this instruction came from an “F1 representative” and not her agent.

David Beckham, Shaquille O’Neal and Usain Bolt

From one sporting event to the next, David Beckham, 48, touched down in Las Vegas following a trip to India, where he watched the ICC World Cup cricket semi-final.

The former Manchester United star reportedly hosted a race night party with National Basketball Association (NBA) legend Shaquille O’Neal on Saturday.

The party was also attended by eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt, who is widely considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time.

In an interview about the races in Las Vegas with Sky Sports, the fastest man in the world said: “Vegas itself is such a big entertainment city, so to actually bring the Formula One here is just brilliant. We have heard about it for a while, so for it to actually happen is beautiful.”

Gordon Ramsay and Rod Stewart

Gordon Ramsay and Rod Stewart inside the Red Bull garage at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix (Getty Images)

Gordon Ramsay has been documenting his time in Las Vegas on social media, with the British culinary star sharing snippets from the trip on Instagram.

Accompanied by his daughter, Holly Ramsay, the father-of-six was seen alongside superstar DJs Alesso and Steve Aoki in a picture on his Instagram Stories. He was later photographed in conversation with Sir Rod Stewart inside the Red Bull Racing garage during a qualifying race on Friday.