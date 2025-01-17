Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Texas woman hit the jackpot with an antique purchase worth way more than the purchase price after she opened it up and found a massive surprise hidden inside.

Amanda DeWitt negotiated a great deal for the Louis XVI marble-top buffet cabinet of her dreams, paying $3,200 for the furniture piece after the original buyer spent $22,500 on it.

However, what she didn’t know at the time was what was left behind one cabinet door — something completely unexpected.

In a video on TikTok, the lifestyle creator based in Dallas recounted her “most insane Facebook Marketplace story” after the furniture was delivered to her house on January 2.

“So, when we first get it, I’m unlocking all of the cabinets as one does, checking all the drawers making sure everything is okay,” DeWitt, 25, explained. “Please look what I found when I unlocked one of the cabinets.”

A perplexed DeWitt proceeded to open the inner left-side cabinet door, unveiling a stack of orange Hermès boxes and a long blue Tiffany & Co. box.

“Literally, no words,” the stunned shopper said. “So, this is a full set of Hermès China. Not to mention all of these plates are in perfect condition.”

open image in gallery DeWitt finds a set of Hermès China in the antique buffet cabinet ( TikTok/@itsamandadewitt )

Full sets of Hermès China can cost upwards of $8,000 depending on the particular tableware style.

DeWitt carefully removed the tops of each box to show the intricate gold detailing on the salad, main course, and dessert plates.

“I have no idea if this China was left by accident or on purpose,” the TikTok star said before admitting she contacted the seller to check they didn’t accidentally leave the expensive glassware in the cabinet.

open image in gallery The content creator carefully opens each Hermès box ( TikTok/@itsamandadewitt )

Speaking with People, DeWitt reiterated her complete disbelief in finding the luxury items from the iconic French fashion house.

She said: “I mean, who finds a complete Hermès china collection inside their Facebook Marketplace purchase by accident? It was unreal! I called upstairs for my fiancé, Max, to come look at what I had found. He was just as shocked as I was. I began to wonder: Were the plates left there by accident? Or on purpose?”

Despite most of her online commenters confessing they would’ve never reached back out to the previous owner and just kept the goods for themselves, DeWitt felt obligated to. And thank god she did because the seller had no intention of giving away her lush dinner set.

“I thought there was a good chance these plates were the seller’s wedding china,” she told People. “And not only did they have high retail value, but they also likely held significant sentimental value. I would hate for anyone to lose something as special as their wedding china, so naturally, I messaged her.”

Two days later, DeWitt took to TikTok once again to update her followers.

“When you decide to be a good person and decide to return the Hermès China collection you discovered in the cabinet of your FB Marketplace purchase,” she wrote in the January 4 video, which has now amassed over 2.5 million views.

“It was fun while it lasted… but they did in fact ask to come pick up everything after I messaged them about my discovery.”