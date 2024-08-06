Man sparks debate after ordering fajitas during boyfriend’s birthday dinner

Support truly

Ordering fajitas at a birthday dinner might be a new mistake to avoid.

Recently one TikTok user under the name @_cest_la_vie_._ posted a video to the platform taken at his birthday dinner, when his boyfriend ordered fajitas. “My bf ordered fajitas at MY birthday dinner,” text across the screen reads as his partner takes delivery of a cast iron skillets sizzling with meat and vegetables.

Everyone around the table is mesmerized by the dish, gushing over how delicious his food looks as they ask the man’s boyfriend what exactly he ordered. “Cheers to Blake!” one person can be heard saying in the background as another person tells him “You win the night!”

Throughout the interactions the birthday person is seen angrily looking at his boyfriend. “ON MY BIRTHDAY??? Go ahead the spotlight is yours ig,” he wrote in the video’s caption.

The TikTok has gone on to receive more than 12 million views, with many in the comments section claiming they’d be just as upset as the TikToker in the same situation.

“‘You win the night’ would have sent me over the edge. whole table flipped upside down!” one commenter wrote. Another agreed, writing: “I really hope you started an argument in the parking lot after that little stunt he pulled ughhhh.”

“Because why would you order that on my birthday, at my birthday dinner, while it’s my birthday party,” a third commenter wrote, while a fourth pointed out: “The fajitas steal all the attention!”

“My sister announced she was engaged to my brother in law AT MY WEDDING. But even she would never order the sizzling fajitas on my birthday!” another commenter joked.

However, other commenters thought the birthday person was overreacting and that ordering fajitas isn’t an issue.

“Am I the only person that wouldn’t be mad for someone ordering what they want to eat regardless of the occasion? I don’t understand? am I old?” one commenter wrote.

“I don’t understand, why is everyone hating on this man? he just wanted fajitas lmao,” another added.

This isn’t the first debate that has been sparked by the topic of birthday dinners. Earlier this year in another viral TikTok video a man shared an experience of his to illustrate why he thinks expensive birthday dinners are “unfair.”

He said that he had recently skipped a friend’s birthday dinner because the cheapest entree on the menu was $41. “The reason I decided not to go was because the plan was dinner and then going out, and the place he chose to go out already had a $35 ticket and I am a little bit broke as it is, so I’m like, I’ll just skip the dinner, and then go out,” he said in his video.

The video led to a debate regarding whether or not the birthday person should cover the entire dinner bill if they are the ones picking the restaurant.

“Wait... I would just assume that the dinner is covered by the host no? I’ve never been to a birthday dinner that I had to pay for my own food,” one person wrote in the comments at the time.

“Isn’t it common courtesy to pay for your guests if you’re having a bday dinner???” another commenter asked.

Other commenters thought he had done the right thing by choosing to only go to one part of the birthday celebration.

“You did the right thing. Not everyone has unlimited money to spend like your friend,” one comment read.