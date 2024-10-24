Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A mother has issued a warning after her daughter suffered second-degree burns while gluing on fake nails.

In a video shared on TikTok, a mother named Jessica Klick shared how her 11-year-old daughter Sienna was at a friend’s house when they decided to try on some fake nails that her friend had received as a gift. While applying one of the fake nails, a few drops of glue accidentally landed on Sienna’s cotton sock.

“Apparently, nail glue reacts with cotton and wool and causes instantaneous heat. It caused a severe second-degree burn on my daughter’s foot,” Klick said in the video. She then shared a photo of her daughter’s burned skin, which appeared raw around the ankle.

Thankfully, the friend’s mother was nearby and quickly jumped into action, cutting off the sock and rinsing off the burn until Klick could arrive. They wrapped a gauze around the burn, as the TikToker shared a photo of her daughter’s bandaged foot.

The TikTok video went on to receive more than 141,000 views and 600 comments on the platform. Klick used her video to highlight the importance of supervizing children who are experimenting with beauty products, and raising awareness about the potential chemical reactions between glue and fabrics, like cotton and wool.

“The way my jaw dropped when I saw how severe that burn was,” one user commented. “I hope your daughter is OK now!”

“I had no idea. Glad the mom was there to help your daughter,” another user wrote.

According to a study from the American Academy of Pediatrics, injuries from household products like glue and nail care items can lead to significant harm when not used properly. Researchers also stressed the dangers of chemical burns from adhesives, adding the importance of adult supervision when children use such products.

Speaking to People, Klick revealed that she was in the shower when the other mom called her “almost right away” after her daughter’s injury.

“I heard my phone ring twice, and on the second ring, I had my nine-year-old son answer it,” she recalled. “He came to tell me what happened. I stepped out to talk to the mom and could tell by her voice that it was more than a superficial injury.

“I went over to her house as soon as I could. Luckily, she lives just a few minutes down the road,” she said. When the mother of two arrived, however, she found Sienna in tears.

She told People that the incident, which happened over a month ago, caused significant pain in the first week or two. While most of the burn has healed, one stubborn area remains open and sensitive, and needs to be covered. Although Sienna is in less pain now, the spot is extremely tender to touch.

“Many girls her age begin to experiment with these products, and most parents don’t realize that this chemical reaction can occur,” Klick added. “I’ve received positive feedback on my post, with many parents thanking me for spreading awareness and others sharing similar experiences.”

She noted: “I want to let parents know that if they choose to allow their children to use fake nails, they should supervise closely to help prevent what happened to my daughter.”