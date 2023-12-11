Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

When sun-soaked days and humid nights are long gone, fall hibernation begins to settle in. After spending months braving the sweat-induced summer front, travelling abroad and staying up late, there’s a simple satisfaction in staying put. Still, leaving the cocoon of bed sheets and warmth from the radiator can feel taxing, as brisk temperatures drop and the motive to go out on the weekends diminishes. Who wants to hold their coat and scarf inside a crowded bar anyway?

The fatigue of fall can be all-consuming once the initial excitement of the pumpkin-flavoured season and the colour-changing leaves passes. We begin to settle into the comforting routine of expending our energy on the commute to work and hunkering down on days off to finish a long list of nostalgic films.

Although we initially take pleasure in having our schedules wide-open ahead of the holidays, it’s easy to fall victim to seasonal depression. Shielding yourself from the outside world after months of social gatherings can be the reset you need, but there comes a time when the cold doesn’t let up and the sun goes into hiding, making the days seem shorter. When this happens, we start to long for the unbearable heat and question why we ever wished it away.

To avoid an era of gloom or prolonged period of sluggishness, there are a few ways you can embrace autumn without spending too much money or energy - with or without companions. Here is a list of fall-friendly activities to break out of hibernation.

Arts and crafts

Take a ceramics class, make a mood board, or go to a Paint ‘N Pour class surrounded by others, while in your own world at the same time. Doing arts and crafts allows your mind to wander and let your creative juices flow. Being social doesn’t have to mean non-stop conversation for hours on end. Instead, it can simply be taking pleasure in a group setting, enjoying time with friends, and taking a break from technology. Don’t put pressure on yourself to commit to a finished art product. Rather, design without intention and find inspiration from your surroundings.

Night at the movies

Although the convenience of switching on your at-home devices is enticing, there’s something to be said about the magic of the movie theatre. Yes, it costs money, but viewing a film on the big screen is captivating and worthy of the price - especially when you don’t have to wait for it to hit your streaming service of choice.

If you’re really worried about rising ticket costs, AMC allows you to purchase $9 stubs as part of its premiere program. Fill a tub of popcorn, choose a sugary treat, and take a seat inside the dark theatre to fully immerse yourself in make believe.

Pop-up markets

From an array of fresh produce to locally sourced holiday specialties, the quality of a farmer’s market is unmatched - not to mention the myriad of vendors happy to talk with you about their individual products. Whether it’s a Christmas-themed market or regular flea, commemorating the weekend with a trip to an outdoor shop can cost you as much or as little as you want.

Rummage through vintage clothes or grab a cup of hot apple cider as you learn more about previously unknown local businesses. The best part about pop-up markets is that it’s so easy to find something you never spotted before.

Friday night museums in NYC

For New York City residents, it may feel like your weekend bills have amounted to a frightening sum. Every activity seems to cost much more than what the experience is actually worth. Fun and affordable options are hard to come by, but there’s one secret activity that happens to be one of the better deals in New York.

On the first Friday of every month, select museums around the city - such as the Natural History Museum, the Museum of Modern Art, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art - are “pay what you wish” for all New York residents. As long as you’re able to show proof of residency (driver’s license, mailing address, or current bill or statement with a New York State address), you’re allowed to pay an amount of your choosing as a donation.

Outdoor yoga

In the dead of winter, the cold weather gives you less of a reason to leave the comfortable confines of your home. However, when the temperature is still above 40 degrees Fahrenheit, it’s important to take advantage of bearable fresh air.

For minimal exercise that doesn’t require much equipment, you can do an online guided yoga routine in the park, on your balcony, in your backyard, or on the rooftop of your apartment building. You won’t even break a sweat if you choose a light, beginner’s flow. Instead, you’ll warm up enough to build an immunity to the chilly breeze. It’s probably best to stretch before winter, also known as “couch potato season”.

Coffee tour

One token of fall is the apple-flavoured, pumpkin spiced coffee concoctions that most cafés offer starting mid-September. Sipping on a maple latte while sitting in the sun and reading a book is quite literally everyone’s autumn dream. With so many renditions of fall-inspired beverages, why not try to taste them all?

Embark on a coffee tour and try a multitude of drinks. Compare and rate the different coffees, deciding which spot serves the best spiced cup of joe with a splash of sweet ambiance.