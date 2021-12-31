Britain’s biggest family with 22 kids reveal their new ‘mini bus’

Britain’s biggest family has revealed their late Christmas present – a “family mini bus” that can seat nine people.

Sue and Noel Radford have 22 children, ranging between the ages of one and 32, with at least eight of them still within school age.

Sue posted a photograph of the family’s new Renault car keys in an Instagram Story with the caption: “Just picked up our new family minibus.”

Renault’s new nine-seater Trafic Passenger starts at £38,086 and boasts features such as advanced driver assistance systems, wireless phone charger, and a modular passenger compartment that allows drivers to rearrange the interior to suit their needs.

The Radford’s new car purchase comes after Noel bought his wife a Range Rover Discovery for her 46th birthday in March.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: “Happy birthday to me. I’m so incredibly lucky to have such an amazing hubby who works so hard for us all. I love you @noelradford.”

But in August, Noel said the family swapped their Range Rover for something “greener” and confirmed via Instagram that they had bought a £80,000 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Quarzite.

The Radfords landed a reality TV series about their family life on Channel 5 earlier this year, called 22 Kids and Counting. They first rose to fame in 2012 with their Channel 4 documentary series, 15 Kids and Counting.

In the new show, which shows the family’s luxurious lifestyle, Sue revealed she has been pregnant for 16 and a half years and that she and Noel have spent £1m raising their numerous children.

Their children include Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

The couple’s 17th child, Alfie, was still born on 6 July 2014.