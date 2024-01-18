I don’t know about you, but I’m so bored of the current carousel of celebrities, all competing away to see who can most resemble a dog’s dinner. I’m thinking Barry Keoghan, Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh, just for starters – all seemingly desperate to look as absolutely Fashion with a capital F as possible. And yet, despite all that effort, all that preening, all that preparation, all those glam squads, all those designer arrangements, they all just look bum-clenchingly awkward in their fashion loans. What they’ve got wrong is that they’re Just. Trying. Too. Hard.

Thankfully, there is a refreshing new crop of style icons – the unfashionable fashion muses for high-fashion brands who can’t get enough of their look. These are the poster people for not trying to please anyone else at all. Sticking to their signature style (or un-style) through the decades, these newly unfashionable fashionable influencers are about timelessness – they’ll never look out of fashion, because they were never in fashion in the first place.

They’re relatable; they’re here for the people, which is not something that could be said for our aforementioned tryhards. So it’s about time the new muse had their moment in the sun. And guess what – even the fashion industry has noticed their enduring appeal, paying homage to them in this season’s collections.