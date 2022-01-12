Our obsession with Adele has well and truly reignited over the last few months with the singer dropping her first single in over five years, “Easy On Me”, followed by her now best-selling fourth album, 30.

But as the singer gears up to take on her Las Vegas residency, she’s blessed us with a new — and instantly iconic — music video for her single, “Oh My God”.

In the days leading up to the music videos’ release, Adele has been teasing the drop on social media with snippets of the video, but there was one image in particular that has caught our eye: Adele in that off-the-shoulder red dress.

Draped in red satin with a deep mauve lip and holding a shiny red apple, Adele posted the image taken by her favourite photographer, Raven B. Varona, over the weekend.

In the picture, Adele accessories the dress with diamond drop earrings, two rings and a chic diamond necklace.

Fans of the singer were quick to praise the singer’s sartorial choice, with one user writing: “From that 25 second clip I can tell Adele in that red dress has me on chokehold.”

Another said: “Ladies and gentlemen, this is how you wear a red dress.”

Nikkie de Jager, a.k.a. NikkieTutorials, who recently filmed a beauty video with Adele commented on the picture, saying: “THIS LIP ON YOU?!?! 😩🥵😍❤️”

Fans wanted to know which designer made the singer’s dress — and it was none other than Vivienne Westwood.

Vivienne Westwood’s sketch of Adele’s dress (Vivienne Westwood)

“This weekend, Adele released a teaser image from the forthcoming music video to her latest single titled ‘Oh My God’, in which she wears a custom corseted dress in scarlet red satin with silk tulle bolero and train from the Vivienne Westwood Couture collection,” a spokesperson for the fashion house said.

While there’s no word on price, Westwood’s couture collection can be viewed in the designer’s flagship stores in London, LA and New York City.