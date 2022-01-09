Adele wears crimson gown and diamond jewellery in new music video teaser

Adele has sent fans into a frenzy with her latest teaser for the upcoming music video to her track, “Oh My God”.

Excitement isn’t just about the new video, however, but also the singer’s glamorous ensemble.

In the photograph, which she posted on Instagram on Saturday, the 33-year-old is pictured wearing a bright crimson satin gown that features an off-shoulder neckline with three-quarter-length sleeves and a full skirt.

Adele has accessorised the look with diamond jewellery, including a pair of drop diamond earrings, two rings, and a dramatic diamond necklace.

Her hair has been scraped back in a wet look and, in terms of her makeup, she has opted for a smokey eye with a deep red lipstick to match the dress.

In what appears to be a subtle nod to Snow White, Adele is also pictured holding a bright red apple.

The post has already garnered more than 4 million likes and thousands of comments from fans.

“THIS LIP ON YOU?!?” commented the makeup artist Nikkie de Jager, who goes by Nikkie Tutorials on her social media channels.

The duo previously collaborated for a makeup tutorial video in which both women drank wine and discussed Adele’s latest studio album, 30.

Speaking to de Jager, the singer explained the reasons why she used to drink.

“I would normally drink to make other people interesting, rather than to spice myself up!” she said as de Jager did her makeup.

“People are parties are bloody boring,” Adele added. “It’s true!”

The “Oh My God” music video is set to be released on 12 January.