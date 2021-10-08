She’s one of the world’s best-selling music artists, with 15 Grammy Awards, nine Brit Awards and a Golden Globe Award under her belt. Now, she is making history as the first person to appear on the cover of both Vogue’s US and UK editions during the same month.

On Thursday, 7 October, British Vogue and Vogue US revealed they had profiled Adele in her first set of interviews in five years for their November issues.

The British-born singer, 33, who currently lives in the US, spoke candidly to the magazine about her divorce, her upcoming album, body image and living with anxiety.

For Vogue US, her cover sees her dressed in a voluminous green Valentino Haute Couture dress, accessorised with hooped Cartier earrings. Gone are the days of wearing her hair in her signature beehive; it has been swept into a low, middle-parted bun.

For British Vogue, she wears a yellow off-the-shoulder corset dress by Vivienne Westwood Couture, paired with Tiffany & Co’s gold, diamond-encrusted “Schlumberger Flame” brooch.

Adele’s appearances on both covers have earned high praise from fans, including Good Morning Britain hosts Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway.

Discussing the British cover on Friday morning, Garraway said: “How fantastic does she look?”

“You can see so much joy in her. We’ve been waiting so long for this, she’s just looking sensational,” she added.

Shephard agreed, saying Adele looks “incredible”. “Goodness me! Fabulous pictures on the front of both the UK and American editions of ‘Vogue’ this morning, really sensational aren’t they?”

On social media, fans described her looks as “groundbreaking”.

“Adele is the first person on the cover of US Vogue and British Vogue in the same month. Groundbreaking. She looks absolutely stunning as well,” one Twitter user wrote.

“This is just exquisite. Beautiful,” another said of her British Vogue cover. “I am DECEASED,” model Charli Howard said.

She posed in a number of different looks for both magazines’ cover shoots.

In one look for British Vogue, she wears a black corset and black skirt by Dolce & Gabbana. In a nod to old Hollywood, her hair is styled into voluminous loose curls and her look is completed with sheer polka-dot tights and pointed Numero Ventuno shoes.

In another, she appears to be shouting into the distance while dressed in a tasselled Louis Vuitton dress and Maison Valentino shoes.

On Instagram, fans praised her appearance on the magazine’s US cover.

“The dress, the pose…perfection,” one person said. Another wrote: “Best cover so far this year. She’s beautiful!”

Adele has given her fans much to celebrate this week, after also revealing the title of the first single from her new album, “30”.

Taking to social media on October 5, she shared a teaser of the music video for “Easy on me” which sees her driving through a country road as piano chords play.