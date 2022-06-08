The pieces we’re most excited about from the Adidas x Gucci collaboration

The long-awaited Adidas x Gucci collaboration has finally landed online and in stores.

The collection was designed by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele and is comprised of clothing and accessories for both men and women, bearing a hybrid of Adidas’ iconic trefoil and the Italian brand’s historic motif.

The designs, which were first unveiled during Milan Fashion Week in February, see Gucci’s conventionally formal pieces, like leather heels, suede loafers and silk scarves, reimagined with Adidas’ casual feel.

The collection also includes tracksuit bottoms featuring Adidas’ three white stripes on one leg, and Gucci’s red and green stripe on the other.

In an interview with Vogue ahead of the drop, Michele likened the merging of both brands for the collection to a “kaleidoscopic experiment”.

“Like when in grade school you play with your chemistry set...as if they were randomly made by a child, you shuffle the chemical ingredients, you mess up the road signals,” he said.

The collaboration is representative of sportswear’s place in fashion, Michele added.

“Today sportswear has completely invaded the space of ready-to-wear. While in the Nineties it was more a juxtaposition, like borrowing sporty elements to be used as styling corollary, today the mutation is complete,” he explained.

“The sneaker will certainly have pride of place in fashion history books, it’s the shoe which has changed the perception of contemporary fashion.”

While much of the first drop of the collection has quickly sold out in many popular sizes, there’s plenty still left to shop online via the Gucci website and the Adidas CONFIRMED app.

As per the app, sold out clothing items from the collection are set to be restocked at the end of the month while more footwear will land at the start of July.

Here are some of our favourite pieces from the range which are still available to buy on Gucci.

The Adidas x Gucci acetate jacket (Gucci/Adidas)

This eccentric acetate jacket (£1,910) is available in two colourways, both finished with a newly-blended “Gucci Adidas” logo and Trefoil print. Shop the jacket here.

The jackets also have matching shorts, crafted from a polyester blend. The shorts are available in a deep purple hue and cotton candy pink, both featuring an interlocking G and trefoil diagonal stripe print. Shop the shorts here.

Adidas Gazelle gets Gucci makeover (Gucci)

According to Vogue, Michele has been a longtime collector of Adidas’ Gazelle shoes. So it’s only fitting that the vintage silhouette has had a makeover in Gucci’s emerald green suede (£575). Buy the trainers here.

(Gucci)

This green cotton-jersey jumpsuit features Adidas’ three stripes on one arm, and a red and blue stripe on the other (£1,300). You can shop the look here.

(Gucci)

This beige sweatshirt and shorts co-ord perfectly merges Adidas’ sportswear with Gucci’s green and red stripes. The sweatshirt is currently out of stock, but the shorts (£670) are still available to buy here.

(Gucci)

The collaboration also includes this green track jacket (£1,200) and shorts (£670) set for women. In nod to both brands, the pieces combine Adidas’ and Gucci’s stripes. Shop the look here.

(Gucci)

This viscose zip-up jacket is finished with the Gucci trefoil embroidery and stripes on the arms. This item is currently only available to buy in store.

(Adidas Gucci)

Adding his own touch to the classic Adidas tracksuit, Michele has reimagined this women’s set with puffed sleeves and Gucci’s green and red stripes (£1,250). Shop the look here.

(Gucci)

This playful set features a jacquard crop top (£730) with the Adidas logo and an interlocking Gucci logo, and matching shorts (£1,250). Shop the look here.