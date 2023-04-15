Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Every year for The Grand National, guests flock to the Aintree racecourse, Merseyside, in their boldest dresses and most colourful hats.

While there’s no obligation to be dressed to the nines at the racing event, the long-standing tradition is a chance for guests to sport their best outfits.

According to the Jockey Club, guests are encouraged to come feeling their “best”.

“Aintree is a spectacle of colour for all three days of the festival, with many using their trip as an opportunity to showcase their favourite race day look,” it said.

Up against rainy and windy conditions, race-goers have been customising their outfits with weather-proof accessories to see them through the event.

Here’s a rundown of the boldest, most colourful outfits spotted at The Grand National 2023 so far:

(PA)

Race-goer wears a beautiful headdress made with fresh flowers.

(PA)

Guest wearing yellow lace bodice and multi-coloured skirt.

(PA)

Race-goer sports a mustard-coloured dogtooth hat.

(PA)

Other attendees adapted to the elements with more practical headwear.

(PA)

Others wore elegant ball gowns down the pink carpet at Aintree.

(PA)

Attendee wears a huge feathered fascinator.

(PA)

Large, bold headwear stole the show at the races this year.

(PA)

Transparent anoraks came to the rescue in rainy conditions.